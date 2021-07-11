Nick Evers' Performance at Elite 11 Bodes Well for Florida Gators Recruiting

With the Florida Gators set to have one of its most-impressive recruiting classes, landing one of the top quarterbacks in the country will help accomplish just that.

The Florida Gators are entering a pivotal point in its recruiting season with fall camp just around the corner. One of the most important pieces amongst the group has already been solidified, however with Florida landing a top-tier 2022 quarterback in Nick Evers out of Flower Mound (Texas).

While his merits from high school will speak for themselves, especially as he enters his senior season, Evers' performance at the Elite 11 competition earlier this summer will speak even louder as he was able to compete with plenty of his potential future teammates at The Opening.

Evers, 6-foot-3, 190 pounds is thought to be one of the top quarterbacks in the country and would finish third among all quarterbacks at the Elite 11 competition, according to Sports Illustrated All-American rankings.

One of the more impressive challenges at the event, the gauntlet challenge was Evers' best performance and what would ultimately skyrocket him up the list.

The relationships built by the recruits almost always lead to more joining them. For example, Evers has been one of Florida's leaders in recruiting this offseason and has made multiple visits to the University of Florida campus for visits of his own.

During those visits, he's spoken with several potential Gators, attempting to land them in his recruiting class.

"I was kind of talking all over the place," Evers said at the start of June during his visit with the program. "I'm always trying to, you know, rep Florida for everyone and just tell them 'This is the place to be.' ... I think everyone enjoyed themselves in the pictures, the uniforms and helmets and everything."'

Evers was on the visit along with fellow recruits, receiver Jayden Gibson and running back Terrance Gibbs. While neither player has committed to Florida as of yet, they are both expected to have Florida high on their list of teams, and both are priorities for the Florida football staff.

Evers has also made p[osts on social media attempting to bring some of the best recruits to Florida, including defensive tackle Walter Nolen, who recently released his top 5 which included Florida among the list.

He's done this with plenty of other recruits, too, including Shawn Murphy and other recruits that were at the event as well.

While it may seem simple, Evers' performance in front of many of his potential future teammates, especially on the defensive side of the football, will pay dividends for the program moving forward.

The recruits will see up close and personal what type of players are bought into the Florida program, and potentially consider the commitment even further.

Moving forward, expect Evers to continue recruiting for the Gators as the summer moves forward and into the fall when their respective senior seasons begin. Adding players with Evers at the top of the list will fall like dominoes.

