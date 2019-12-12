Predicting the Decisions of Several Key Florida Recruits

The most exciting time of the college football season is here: Recruiting season. Within the next week, the early national signing period will take place, as high school prospects begin to sign their letters of intent to play college football at the university of their choice.

With the early signing period looming, let's take a look at some Florida targets who've decided to sign early and predict where they’ll land up.

Defensive tackle Timothy Smith, Sebastian River (Sebastian, FL)

Current Alabama commit four-star DT Timothy Smith is easily the most important target remaining for the Gators in the 2020 class and is scheduled to officially visit Florida this weekend.

Alabama has held his commitment since July 17th, but Smith is no stranger to Florida as he has visited for multiple home games. The four-star defensive tackle from Sebastian also attended Alabama vs LSU and used an official visit to Alabama last weekend.

Multiple members of Alabama’s staff are scheduled to visit for one more in-home visit to round out this week, but if Smith ends up showing up in Gainesville for his official I think he’ll flip to the Gators. His familiarity with the Florida program and relationship with defensive line coach David Turner should be enough to sway Smith away from the Tide. Not to mention that it has been a common occurrence for the Gators to take one from ‘Bama late in past few years (Jacob Copeland, Malik Langham, etc.).

Prediction: Florida

Defensive end Donnell Harris, Gulliver Prep (Miami, FL)

The former class of 2021 prospect had many offers from the best of the best but decided to reclassify to the 2020 class. As of now, Harris is committed to Texas A & M. Jimbo Fisher and his staff visited Harris on the night of the 10th, and Florida will go in-home on the night of December 11th.

Harris is scheduled to visit A & M this weekend for an official, but the mutual interest between Florida and Harris is high - Florida hosted Harris for an official last weekend. The four-star defensive end would be a great fit in Todd Grantham’s system as a BUCK DE, and which is Florida’s main selling point to the young prospect considering the recent success of Jonathan Greenard.

Harris knows how he’d fit in the system, and he is willing to take the steps to be ready to play early, despite being a year younger than other freshmen. This is another one where you have to follow the visits, but I think Florida will be able to pull it out due to scheme fit and proximity to home.

Prediction: Florida

Offensive lineman Joshua Braun, Suwannee (Live Oak, FL)

This is an interesting case as Florida just re-entered his recruitment following Georgia’s offensive line coach, Sam Pittman, leaving for Arkansas. That has led to a de-commitment from Braun.

Florida OL coach John Hevesy went in-home on the night of the 9th, while Georgia has reportedly canceled its visit with Bruan for next week. Georgia hired Matt Luke as their offensive line coach after Pittman’s departure who has a good track record of recruiting and developing elite linemen, but Florida has been a contender since the start of Braun’s recruitment.

This would be a major get for the Gators as they continually need to rebuild their offensive line, especially after a lackluster outing in 2019. Braun was a UF lean earlier this spring but decided to pull the trigger shortly after and join the Dawgs. Due to the loss of Pittman, who was a big part of Braun’s recruitment, I see Braun flipping to Florida before he signs next week. This is all UF.

Prediction: Florida

Running back E.J. Smith, Jesuit (Dallas, TX)

The son of Gator legend Emmitt Smith has had a very tight-lipped recruitment, so it is hard to predict where he may go. Smith was accepted into Stanford and has visited there on an official recently, and Ohio State and Texas A & M are also vying for his services.

Florida welcomed him to Gainesville for the Auburn game, but this one will be hard to read. It makes sense for mutual interest to be high, especially considering Florida’s dwindling running back board. Multiple UF coaches visited Smith this past week, and there is still contact between the staff and the top running back.

Florida will conduct yet another in-home visit on the 12th. It doesn’t hurt that he is Emmitt’s son, but a lot of legacy kids decide to blaze their own trail instead of following in their family member’s shadow. Texas A & M is another contender, where his stepsister Rheagen also attends.

Prediction: Texas A & M

Defensive end Morven Joseph, Lake Gibson (Lakeland, FL)

Former Gators commit Morven Joseph recently de-committed from FSU on his official to Florida last weekend and is now down to between Tennessee and Florida.

Florida is in play here, but Tennessee has been trending for the weak side defensive end. Some Florida coaches started to second guess Joseph’s size after his official, as he weighed in at a mere 197 lbs. according to Swamp247's Blake Alderman on the Stadium and Gale podcast, which is low considering he wants to play BUCK/LB at the next level.

Multiple Tennessee coaches went in-home with him on the 10th, and even though Florida had the last visit, I see Joseph leaving the state of Florida to attend Tennessee.

Prediction: Tennessee

Running back Jo’quavious Marks, Carver (Atlanta, GA)

The four-star running back from Atlanta was a back that was a Gators had interest in as the season dwindled down, but he is solid to Mississippi State. He was scheduled to officially visit Florida this weekend, but that has since been canceled. Marks will sign with Mississippi State.

Prediction: Mississippi State

Quick notes

Avantae Williams: The #1 safety in the nation, Williams has de-committed from Oregon and will sign in February. Florida and Georgia are two teams vying for his commitment.

Henry Parrish: The four-star RB has also de-committed from Pittsburgh. Florida went in-home earlier this week, and he attended the FSU game.

Jahmyr Gibbs: Another highly rated running back, Gibbs has been a firm commit to Georgia Tech for a while now. However, Florida and several other bigger programs have entered the mix. Gibbs will officially visit the Gators, Alabama, Ohio State, and Georgia Tech before National Signing Day in February.