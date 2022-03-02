OL Roderick Kearney Includes Florida Gators in Top 12

The Florida Gators will be looking for plenty of answers on its offensive line, earning a top-12 place in OL Roderick Kearney's top-teams list.

After officially announcing that he will be visiting the Florida Gators football program on March 18 late last week, Orange Park (Fla.) offensive lineman Roderick Kearney has officially placed the team in his top 12, indicating that the Gators are one of the 12 teams that he's seriously considering committing to.

Along with Florida, Kearney included UCF, Michigan, Florida State, Michigan State, Rutgers, Cincinnati, Miami, Georgia, Arkansas, Penn State and Tennessee among those he's considering.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, he has steadily risen up the rankings. And was named the OL MVP of the Under Armour All-American Camp in South Florida just a couple of weeks ago, likely raising his stock that much more.

For Florida to be on his top teams list, Kearney has clearly heard from Florida much more since AllGators last spoke with him, likely one of the many recruits that intrigue offensive line coaches Darnell Stapleton and Rob Sale.

If the Gators were to land Keaney, they'd be bolstering their group that is in desperate need of attention after the previous staff left the depth chart barren during the recruiting cycle. Now, Fl9orida will get an opportunity to start fresh at the position, likely hoping to build on a foundation for years to come.

