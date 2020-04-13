Scouting Gators 2021 QB Commit Carlos Del Rio

You knew Dan Mullen saw something special in 2021 quarterback prospect Carlos Del Rio (Grayson - Loganville, Ga.) when he got the green light to commit immediately following the 2019 Friday Night Lights camp at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The Gators head coach and known quarterback guru has wasted no time trying to shore up UF's signal-caller position for the long-term. Not long after taking the gig, Mullen flipped Emory Jones from Ohio State. The following cycle, Mullen took Jalon Jones (who's time with the team was short-lived), and in the 2020 class, the Gators signed local Gainesville talent Anthony Richardson.

Other than Emory Jones' commitment, which came during the first Early Signing Period and less than a month after Mullen took the UF job, Mullen has been in on each of his QB commits early in the process. That especially rings true for Del Rio, as he committed a year and a half before he is set to sign.

But what makes Mullen confident in Del Rio's abilities? Sports Illustrated All-American's John Garcia, along with myself, have put together thorough scouting reports from Del Rio's tape, as well as how he performs in camp settings, to give Florida fans an in-depth look at their future quarterback.

Goodall's Scouting Report

To get a feeling for Del Rio's room to grow as a passer, I watched both his sophomore and junior season tape for this exercise. The 6-3, 205 lb. quarterback improved some footwork issues from one year to the next, and while it isn't perfect yet, it's clear that he is a quick learner and that should provide optimism.

What impresses me the most from Del Rio's tape is his ability to make off-platform throws look easy. He isn't Patrick Mahomes, but Del Rio is naturally gifted with generating velocity and delivering a generally accurate throw on the run.

Del Rio put this pass on a rope splitting the seam and the numbers, despite continuously rolling right and not establishing a base to throw from. While the pass is low and away, ending up short of the goal-line, Del Rio protects his receiver from the outside cornerback while keeping the pass out of reach of the enclosing safety.

This is not an easy throw to make, but Del Rio has proven he can make it.

While his off-platform throws are uncanny, there's obviously a need to see Del Rio make throws on schedule while establishing a base in the pocket.

Pocket pass from Del Rio - 2018

The pass above, broken up into three still shots, displays that Del Rio can find comfort in the pocket and deliver a strike. Anticipating a post to open up in the dead middle of the field from the left outside receiver, Del Rio baits the Cover 3 free safety on the seam route from the right slot receiver by keeping his eyes downfield. That is a crucial aspect of playing quarterback at the next level.

While the pocket is not collapsing from the outside, Del Rio begins to feel interior pressure in his face while releasing this pass, yet he stands tall in the pocket to complete it. That level of confidence is impressive given his knack for extending plays with his feet, and a good sign that he won't always bail under pressure.

Del Rio delivers a laser over 25 yards down the middle of the field into a window surrounded by four defenders, in-stride for his receiver to make a move on the enclosing safety before generating yards after the catch. While most are intrigued by Del Rio's ability off-platform, as am I, these are the types of plays that you really want to see from a dual-threat.

Which, despite his label as a pro-style passer in recruiting rankings, is what Del Rio should be known as. He tallied 4.9 yards per carry on 117 attempts as a junior, scoring eight rushing touchdowns. And in my opinion, a quarterback should be considered a dual-threat beyond his rushing production, but also by how he uses his feet to extend passes. Del Rio checks both of those boxes.

At times, Del Rio will allow his feet to stall on one-step drops which can eliminate torque through his proceeding throwing motion. Those issues were seen scattered in his sophomore tape, yet, while they didn't disappear completely in 2019, he improved in that area.

Del Rio also has to work on his follow-through on the deep ball. He has the arm talent to go deep and outside in high school without a perfect base and follow-through, but his right leg swing stops about halfway through his release and affects his deep ball placement. His windup off-platform could be condensed a bit as well, but that issue doesn't show up when he sets his base.

These are coachable issues, and given Del Rio's abilities on the run and the velocity he packs into his short-to-intermediate throws, the issues wouldn't stop me from putting Del Rio into my quarterback room. He's far from hitting his ceiling.

Del Rio isn't a finished product, and that's okay. With Kyle Trask returning for a redshirt senior season and both Jones and Richardson in house, Del Rio will be given more than enough time to develop in Gainesville under Mullen. Sure, Del Rio has the talent to perhaps play earlier at another school, but he's the perfect fit for what Mullen looks for in a quarterback and taking the time to develop under Mullen could pay huge dividends for the Georgia talent.

Garcia's Scouting Report

While John Garcia has observed Del Rio on tape as much as I have, John has the benefit of observing Del Rio in camp settings, most recently at Elite 11 Regional in Atlanta on February 29th. Garcia also got to check out Del Rio's game at The Opening Regional in Atlanta in March of 2019, prior to Del Rio's commitment to Florida.

Below is Garcia's full analysis of Del Rio, both from camp settings as well as what he's seen on film.