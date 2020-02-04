Scouting Report: 2021 Gators Commit WR Daejon Reynolds

Florida was left pleasantly surprised on Monday, as four-star 2021 receiver Daejon Reynolds decided to pull the trigger to join the Gators 2021 class. Fellow UF quarterback commit and now teammate Carlos Del Rio helped push Reynolds to the Gators, as the two both transferred to Grayson High School (Loganville, GA) for their senior years.

In his junior year at Central Gwinnett High School, Reynolds posted an impressive stat line of 88 receptions for 1534 yards, 15 touchdowns, and an average of 139.5 receiving yards per game.

The Georgia standout shows why he is such a hot commodity for many teams, as he shows off his insane catch radius, paired with a high football IQ and the build to be a productive SEC wide receiver.

Big Play Ability

Reynolds shows his ability to go up and get the football, as he high points the ball and pulls it down over a defensive back, before taking it 80 yards to the end zone. His impressive speed for his size is on display as he outruns the defensive back in a footrace to the end zone.

Red Zone Threat

As you will see throughout his film, the 6-2, 208 lb. wide receiver is an expert at high pointing the football, and pairs that with a shocking catch radius. Reynolds has very strong hands and is unphased by contact when making a catch, which makes him a prime target in the red zone.

Deep Threat

Reynolds is very prevalent in the deep passing game, as his combination of speed and size is hard to match up with for opposing defensive backs. Reynolds is able to create space with a fast first step to get past the defensive back and adjusts to the ball to haul in the catch and score.

Vision

The Georgia receiver makes a big play on a screen due to his vision and speed. He follows his blockers off the snap and waits for them to get back into the play, which buys him an extra cutback lane to rack up an extra 30 yards. This is something that will come in handy in Dan Mullen's short and intermediate passing schemes with screens and run-pass options.

Route Running

Reynolds is also a strong route runner for only being a high schooler, as he creates space off his break and pulls in the catch before hitting the boundary.

As their on the field relationship gets better, Del Rio and Reynolds will be a duo to watch for many Florida fans next fall. As I mentioned earlier, both teamed up with Grayson High School for their senior years, as Grayson HS continues to chase Lowndes High School for the 5A Georgia State Title.

Daejon Reynolds is a stellar prospect who the Gators love to have in their 2021 class. WR coach Billy Gonzales believes in his board when it comes to his receivers, and it is telling that he went out and got a commitment from Reynolds this early in the process.

Reynolds is a very versatile receiver who can fill in many roles for the Gators, including being a trusty target in the red zone and a deep threat. Reynolds is a near guarantee to come down with the ball whenever it is thrown his way, which is an invaluable trait to have as a wide receiver. It will be a sight to see as the two future Gators will be making plays against the best competition in Georgia football before enrolling they enroll at Florida.