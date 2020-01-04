Scouting Report: What RB Lorenzo Lingard Provides the Gators

Previously, one of the biggest concerns across the Florida Gators' roster heading into 2020 was the running back position. But with the addition of former Miami running back and five-star prospect Lorenzo Lingard, the Gators now possess a legitimate home-run threat in the backfield.

First off, Lingard needs to be cleared to play in 2020. His first season with the Gators will be his redshirt sophomore year after only playing in two games this past season. Lingard previously suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2018, and it appeared to carry over and affected his playing time in 2019.

He also, obviously, will have to file for an eligibility waiver from the NCAA, and no one knows how that will work out. Lingard said that his transfer was due to his father's health issues, and wide receiver Trevon Grimes was cleared immediately after transferring from Ohio State when his mother dealt with health problems of her own. So we will see how that turns out.

During the past five years, very few high school running backs possessed the speed, lateral quickness, and power combination that Lingard can provide when he's healthy. He played less than two hours away from Gainesville for University High School in Orange City, FL. Lingard’s highlight runs and receptions - and his 100 meter dash time of 10.71 seconds - are not forgotten.

After observing all of Lingard's high school film, one clip stands out. This is just not common for a high school player, especially a player that is known as a ‘speed player’ or track athlete. Lingard catches the screen pass, turns upfield, and boom! There is a defender right in his face.

Lingard powers through the defender and despite almost scraping his knees to the ground, he quickly picks up steam and heads down the sidelines. This combination of speed and strength is usually something a true bruising running back portrays.

That play personifies something everything coaching staff seeks: All-out effort. Lingard could’ve just ran out of bounds. He could have dove forward for a few yards. Instead, Lingard bulldozed his way through the defender and off to the races he went. To play in the SEC and excel, that’s the type of attitude needed.

During this next play, Lingard takes a toss sweep left, makes a guy miss, and immediately hits the jets. The ability to transition to top gear after contact is rare.

As for player comparisons, former USC and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers tailback Ronald Jones II provides a carbon copy. Coming out of McKinney North High School (McKinney, TX), Jones II was coveted by everyone. He signed with the Trojans and immediately made his presence felt.

Speed and deceptive power, similar to Lingard, was how Jones earned his yards. Jones was lightning in the open field. Teams feared his speed, and rightfully so. His ability to break tackles, however, is what made him a complete running back. Lingard can be that same type of player.

Jones II was the 38th pick in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Lingard has a chance to be a similar player. In fact, at the same stage, Lingard is slightly bigger. He probably has more room to put on good weight, too.

So long as he's healthy, cleared by the NCAA, and if the Gators can get him up to speed with the playbook, Lingard should be the starting tailback next fall. It’s not that the Gators lack talent at running back - Dameon Pierce is a good player. But Lingard was a special talent coming out of high school - he'll get a chance to prove why at Florida.