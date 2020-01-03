Florida Gators 2020 Roster Outlook: Running Back

With the 2019 season now in the rear-view mirror, it's time to start dissecting the Florida Gators' roster as the team begins to prepare for the 2020 season.

Here at GatorMaven, we'll be evaluating each position on Florida's roster based on its 2019 performance, what the Gators have done in recruiting at the position so far, and what the early expectations are for each unit. Obviously, those expectations can change as the offseason goes on, but this is where the roster currently stands.

Let's continue with a question-mark position, after breaking down the QB room yesterday. It's time to focus on the running backs.

What Florida Returns at RB

Dameon Pierce: Junior running back Dameon Pierce will be expected to be the workhorse in Florida's 2020 backfield. And he has to be.

After Pierce, there are a lot more questions than answers. But Pierce averaged 5.6 yards per carry and had four touchdowns in 2019. He saw much more action in some games than others. For example, he carried the ball seven times for 87 yards against South Carolina, and six times for 84 yards against Towson.

Though, he struggled against Tennessee, as he only had 39 yards but saw heavier action in that game with 11 carries. In the Orange Bowl against Virginia, he had six carries for 34 yards.

But outside of that, he did not do much at all. Pierce's touches usually depended on how often Florida was running the ball and, this year, that was not often.

Malik Davis: Redshirt junior Malik Davis has had a tale of two careers so far at Florida. His freshman campaign in 2017, he was sensational before a season-ending injury against Georgia. He netted the fourth-most rushing yards since 1996 by a Gator.

But 2018 was cut extremely short with another season-ending foot injury. While he stayed healthy in 2019, he barely played and struggled mightily when he did. He never showed much promise at all and it became evident early in the season that Pierce was the clear RB No. 2.

Iverson Clement and Nay'Quan Wright: This was Clement's second season at Florida and he showed essentially nothing, other than a long run at the end of the UT-Martin game. Wright was a true freshman this season and while getting buried on the depth chart due to his youth, is still a promising young back that remains unknown. He helped Miami Carol City win a State Championship his senior year of high school with 109 yards and two touchdowns.

What Florida Loses at RB

Lamical Perine: Florida only loses one guy in the running back room in 2020, but it is the most important guy.

Perine had three touchdowns in his final game wearing orange and blue and will be severely missed in a backfield with plenty of question marks. In the Orange Bowl, he had 13 carries for 138 yards, averaging 10.6 yards per carry. Perine also added five catches for 43 yards against Virginia with another touchdown.

Perine is also responsible for two of the most pivotal touchdowns of the entire season. The first came in the first game of the season against Miami, when he scored the touchdown that re-took the lead, The second one came against Auburn, and it was the biggest play of UF's season when he took it 88 yards to seal the game against the Tigers.

Obviously, Perine will be missed as a runner after posting 2486 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns in his career, but his growth as a receiver in 2019 to aid new starting QB Kyle Trask and UF's passing game will be a huge loss.

What Florida Gains at RB

Well, so far, nothing. We don't need to add a "room for more" section to this piece - there is plenty of room for more running backs on this roster, and the Gators have yet to add one.

The Gators lost every recruiting battle this cycle at the running back position. It still remains a need for the 2020 cycle and that is a huge problem. Running backs coach Greg Knox needs to find at least one prospect at the position before National SIgning Day comes and goes.

Keep an eye on running backs such as Henry Parrish of Columbus HS (Miami, FL) and Ashaad Clayton of Warren Easton HS (New Orleans, LA).

2020 outlook

The running back position was viewed as one of the strongest aspects of Florida's roster entering the 2019 season, but failed to produce up to the expectation level given massing run blocking issues.

As the offensive line continues to gel and develop, the run game should improve next year. But as things stand, Dameon Pierce is the only back on the roster with legitimate, recent experience, and with no help yet coming from the recruiting trail, he will be expected to carry the load in his 2020 junior season.