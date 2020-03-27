AllGators
Top 2021 Cornerback Kamar Wilcoxson De-Commits From Florida, Again

Donavon Keiser

After a few cryptic tweets two nights ago, it seemed that Kamar Wilcoxson could be dropping some recruiting news soon, and he did just that today by de-committing from Florida for the second time. 

To the surprise of no one, Wilcoxson decided to evaluate all his options moving forward which include the likes of Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, and Georgia. The Georgia native has let it be known that he would continue to take trips to other schools despite being a Florida commit. 

Wilcoxson had committed to Florida for a second time last July, after a brief commitment lasting from late 2018 until early 2019.

Just a few days ago, Wilcoxson told SI All-American's John Garcia that he was "solid with his decision" and that he hasn't been wavering from his UF commitment.

He also went more in-depth with his relationship to Florida, telling Garcia 

"Florida is really not even recruiting me anymore. We check-in, talk, like a family type thing. It's passed recruiting and football right now. I've been up there so many times, I've gotten comfortable there. So now when I go it's like I go to school there, basically.

Despite the familiarity with the Florida staff, he decided to leave all his options open, which ultimately resulted in today's de-commitment. The IMG attendee plans to make his final decision by August 8th. 

This is the second time that the talented corner has de-committed from Florida, as he originally committed to Florida back in November 2018, but ultimately that pledge was ended on April 27th, 2019. Just a few short months later in July, Wilcoxson was back in the 2021 class until he backed off his commitment today. 

It would be a bit surprising to continue to see Florida pursue Wilcoxson moving forward, as he has already left and re-entered the class twice now. The Gators' staff could now turn their full attention towards other cornerback targets, such as Jason Marshall from Miami Palmetto. 

