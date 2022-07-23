Two Florida Gators Targets Set to Announce Commitments Saturday

Photo: Malik Bryant and Payton Kirkland; Credit: Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators will be one of the hats on the proverbial tables today, Saturday, July 23 with Jones (Fla.) linebacker Malik Bryant and Dr. Phillips (Fla.) offensive lineman Payton Kirkland set to announce their intentions, where they are going to be committing for the 2023 recruiting cycle.

The two were set to make their commitments in tandem, but will now be doing so separately, but on the same day. Bryant is set to make his announcement at Jones high school at 5:30 p.m. ET, and Kirkland is set to make his announcement live on the 247Sports YouTube channel at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Bryant, just 95 miles away from Gainesville, has been a priority target for Florida this offseason. The program has been extensive in its recruitment of the 6-foot-2, 234-pound potential do-it-all linebacker. Bryant has visited Florida three times with the new staff in place, including an official visit on June 10.

Bryant is set to choose between Florida, Miami, Alabama and Maryland.

"Long-term vision, I give him about five to six years, he'll definitely have one or two national championships under his belt, just with the way he's carrying the program and the way they're going," Bryant said in May following one of his unofficial visits to the program.

"They came in with a plan and ever since they came in, they [have] really been executing that plan. They know what they want going into the season and I think if they move as one they can get it done, for sure."

The Gators see Bryant as a versatile piece within co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney's defense. Though he primarily plays the EDGE position at Jones, Bryant has the skillset to be used as an off-ball LB at the next level.

As for Kirkland, his recruitment by Florida has been up and down. Florida made him a priority player for quite some time during the offseason, bringing in the big-man offensive tackle for a visit three times unofficially, with an official visit on June 10.

Since then, however, it appears that the sides have cooled from both parties, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the 6-foot-5, 355-pound OT commit elsewhere.

Currently, Kirkland is set to decide between Alabama, Florida, Miami, Michigan State and Oklahoma.

"It's the fact that everything stays the same," Kirkland said following his official visit when asked what stood out about Florida.

"The message stays the same, the people stay the same, and the attitudes stay the same. The coaches, they're pretty open with the players, they're pretty open with the recruits as well, you know, nothing changes here."

The Gators currently have 12 commits for the 2023 recruiting cycle, with plenty more to come if the tides turn in their favor.

