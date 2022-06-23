DL Xzavier McLeod Includes Florida Gators in Top 6

2023 defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod out of Camden (SC) released his top six teams late on Wednesday, including the Florida Gators among the pack. The team has seen plenty of recruits giving them high marks and McLeod is the latest to do so.

Currently, McLeod, 6-foot-5, 319 pounds, is ranked as a four-star athlete and the No. 27 defensive lineman in the country, according to On3 consensus. He is also ranked as the No. 205 player nationally and the No. 3 player in the state of South Carolina.

Along with Florida, McLeod included LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M, Michigan and South Carolina among his top teams to decide between. With recruiting visits and the like slowing down, these top-team lists will become ever more prevalent as many recruits have been making their decisions earlier than not.

McLeod first received an offer from Florida on March 14, 2022, becoming a later addition to the program's perceived recruiting board. He's taken at least one unofficial visit to the university since the new staff got on board and is currently being recruited by Florida defensive line coach Sean Spencer.

Speaking with 247Sports, McLeod broke down each of his top six schools, and had this to say about Florida:

"Florida is the one of the best visits but it was professional. I understood where I stand and how I can impact the program where I can play and it’s good to be informed on these things because your not trying to feel unwelcomed in a school's atmosphere or environment so I try feel as comfortable and be myself as much as I can."

The Gators are in the running for several different defensive linemen in this year's recruiting class and have made it a priority to secure at least several of them within the group. Thus far, the team has yet to land a big-body player like McLeod, but has landed a "JACK" or weakside edge rusher in Isaiah Nixon.

