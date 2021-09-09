Elite 2022 combo guard includes FSU in top-10

FSU Basketball is looking to generate some momentum on the recruiting trail.

The Seminoles received good news on Tuesday afternoon as four-star combo guard Chandler Jackson included Florida State in his top-10 along with Alabama, Missouri, Ole Miss, Memphis, Texas, Virginia Tech, Kansas, Vanderbilt, and South Carolina State (HBCU).

Head coach Leonard Hamilton and his staff recently joined Jackson's recruitment when they extended him an offer on June 1.

“Our [Jackson and FSU] relationship man," Jackson said to NoleGameday's Jacob Stevens. "It’s amazing, it’s like family."

At 6-foot-4, 205-pounds, he is a very explosive athlete that can get his teammates involved as a floor general. Jackson is an elite defender that likes picking up his opponents full court to make them uncomfortable with the ball. With his size, he thrives off of finishing through contact and floaters. Jackson is confident that his skill set fits what the Seminoles like to do.

“I feel like anyone can fit into FSU’s system," Jackson said. "You just have to buy in. Their system works for everyone.”

The Tennessee native was in the middle of an exciting AAU season as he racked up victories over other top prospects like five-star Jazian Gortman, five-star Dior Johnson, and four-star BJ Edwards. Unfortunately, things finished earlier than expected when he tested positive for COVID-19.

Now healthy, Jackson is focused on his upcoming senior season. In 2020, the Christian Brothers product led his high school to the DII-AA semifinals, averaging 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in the process. When asked about his goals for this year, Jackson was direct about what he expects.

"Win player of the year and get a state championship.”

Jackson plans to officially visit Tallahassee later this fall, likely in October or November. He's currently in no rush to make a commitment as he wants to find the right fit, not only for basketball but also for his education.

The four-star guard is ranked as the No. 106 overall prospect, the No. 16 CG, and the No. 4 recruit in the state of Tennessee in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State is still looking for its first commit in the 2022 class after bringing in six scholarship players last cycle.