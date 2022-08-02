Florida State Basketball releases 2022-23 jersey numbers
Florida State Basketball is going to look a lot different this upcoming season. The Seminoles only return five players from 2021-22 which means eight new scholarship players will be integrating themselves into the lineup. The new faces include six true freshmen and two experienced transfers.
On Tuesday, the Seminoles released an updated roster that you can view HERE. We've listed the jersey numbers that the entire roster (including walk-ons) will wear when they take the court later this year.
No. 0 - Chandler Jackson, guard, freshman
No. 1 - Jalen Warley, guard, sophomore
No. 3 - Cameron Corhen, forward, freshman
No. 4 - Caleb Mills, guard, redshirt junior
No. 5 - De'Ante Green, forward, freshman
No. 10 - Jeremiah Bembry, guard, freshman
No. 11 - Baba Miller, forward, freshman
No. 12 - Tom House, guard, freshman
No. 21 - Camron Fletcher, guard, junior
No. 22 - Daron Green Jr, guard, junior
No. 24 - Naheem McLeod, center, sophomore
No. 33 - Jaylan Gainey, forward, senior
No. 35 - Mathew Cleveland, guard, sophomore
No. 40 - Isaac Spainhour, guard, redshirt sophomore
No. 41 - R.J. Morris, guard, freshman
No. 42 - Cleveland Yates, guard, redshirt junior
No. 44 - Max Thorpe, guard, redshirt sophomore
No. 45 - Michael Brown, guard, sophomore
