Florida State Basketball releases 2022-23 jersey numbers

Florida State Basketball is going to look a lot different this upcoming season. The Seminoles only return five players from 2021-22 which means eight new scholarship players will be integrating themselves into the lineup. The new faces include six true freshmen and two experienced transfers.

On Tuesday, the Seminoles released an updated roster that you can view HERE. We've listed the jersey numbers that the entire roster (including walk-ons) will wear when they take the court later this year.

No. 0 - Chandler Jackson, guard, freshman

No. 1 - Jalen Warley, guard, sophomore

No. 3 - Cameron Corhen, forward, freshman

No. 4 - Caleb Mills, guard, redshirt junior

No. 5 - De'Ante Green, forward, freshman

No. 10 - Jeremiah Bembry, guard, freshman

No. 11 - Baba Miller, forward, freshman

No. 12 - Tom House, guard, freshman

No. 21 - Camron Fletcher, guard, junior

No. 22 - Daron Green Jr, guard, junior

No. 24 - Naheem McLeod, center, sophomore

No. 33 - Jaylan Gainey, forward, senior

No. 35 - Mathew Cleveland, guard, sophomore

No. 40 - Isaac Spainhour, guard, redshirt sophomore

No. 41 - R.J. Morris, guard, freshman

No. 42 - Cleveland Yates, guard, redshirt junior

No. 44 - Max Thorpe, guard, redshirt sophomore

No. 45 - Michael Brown, guard, sophomore

