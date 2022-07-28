First Day of Fall Camp Observations for Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles and Mike Norvell took the field on Wednesday afternoon to begin fall camp. It was a hot one in Tallahassee giving some of the newcomers a taste of what is to come for the next 19 practices before Week 0.

NoleGameday was in attendance for the entire practice and down below are the observations taken from day one of camp.

- Athletic Director Michael Alford and former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf were among those taking in practice.

- DJ Lundy and Dennis Briggs look like they’ve taken full advantage of Josh Storm’s workout plans this summer. Lundy has trimmed a significant amount but has kept the muscle. The veteran linebacker looked improved this spring in coverage and with the body change over the summer could put him in a great spot heading into the rest of camp. Briggs on the defensive end side looks great. He’s worked on his body also and is great to see as he’ll be competing for a starting spot this fall camp.

- True freshman defensive lineman Ayobami Tifase stands out quickly as someone that shouldn’t look the way he does as a first year newcomer coming out of high school. Odell Haggins has to be excited about the future he has with Tifase.

- Kevin Knowles had a nice day overall highlighted by a nice one-on-one interception grab on the sideline. Coach Norvell and defensive back coach Marcus Woodson gave a lot of praise.

- The change in numbers along the offensive line is notable. Six more scholarship offensive linemen (two transfer, four true freshmen) have arrived since the conclusion of spring practice. 19 scholarship offensive linemen are taking reps for the Seminoles this fall.

- Robert Scott put on 19 pounds according to Florida State's recent roster updates but it doesn't appear to have affected his mobility. The added weight should help Scott's durability.

- Charlotte grad-transfer D'Mitri Emmanuel looks like someone that has been in a college program for six years. He's very well put together.

- South Carolina grad-transfer Jazston Turnetine is coming into camp at a solid weight. He's around ten pounds lighter than where he was at South Carolina last year. That should help him in his battle for a spot in the rotation.

- Julian Armella looks to be in terrific shape. He has a great base that the strength and conditioning staff can build up over the next few years.

- Ontaria Wilson was the most consistent wide receiver on day one. He made a few tough catches on the sideline, including one where he faked a fade route, put his foot in the dirt, and reeled a pass in before going out of bounds.

- Jordan Travis has added some size to his lower body but it hasn't affected his speed. He had two designed runs on the day that went for 12+ yards, which is impressive in a helmet and shorts setting.

- Sam McCall has brought a competitive edge to the defensive backfield and he made an impressive play on day one. McCall came after the quarterback on a blitz which left the running back open, the true freshman went vertical and deflected the pass, forcing an incompletion and turnover on downs.

- Mycah Pittman, Keyshawn Helton, Mike Roussos, and Ontaria Wilson were among the players returning punts. Did not see any balls hit the ground. Pittman seemed to be the most comfortable bringing it in amongst the returners.

- There were a few players that struggled with the heat on day one. There was some noticeable fatigue as the session went on.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp.



