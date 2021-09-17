Florida State Basketball's 2021-22 Schedule Announced

There are some interesting matchups to keep your eyes on this upcoming season.

We are officially 55 days from basketball season, and with Thursday evening’s release of the ACC schedule, we now know Florida State’s entire 2021-22 schedule.

ACC play will begin with Syracuse on Dec 4th, also being the day Florida State will get its chance to tie the ACC record of 26 straight home wins, with the potential record-breaker on Jan 8th against Louisville.

The ACC did FSU no favors in February. At UNC, Clemson, at Duke, and at Virginia is a brutal stretch. Other than that, there’s nothing too terribly tough, especially with only one instance of a game on Saturday then turning right around and playing Monday, when FSU plays at Syracuse Jan 15th then comes home to Tallahassee to play Duke Jan 17th.

Playing Duke twice is tough, but unexpected given the opponents were already known heading in. Duke will be going all out in Coach K’s last season, and have a talented roster featuring three incoming 5-stars in Paolo Banchero, AJ Griffin, and Trevor Keels while returning Jeremy Roach and Mark Williams. Other than that, the other five teams FSU has to play twice (Clemson, Miami, Wake Forest, NC State, and Syracuse) are all projected to be unspectacular this season.

The home games offer a few interesting matchups, as Duke, Louisville, and Virginia Tech all come to the Tucker Center, and should all be very good teams this season.

The road slate is a little rough. Having to go to Atlanta to play last year’s ACC Champions in Georgia Tech, play at a place where FSU is 1-13 in their last 14 tries in the Dean Smith Center of UNC, and at Virginia who has been arguably the best team in the ACC over the last decade. Combine all of that with a trip to Duke, NC State, and Wake to realize FSU will play all four Tobacco Road schools on the road at some point this year.

Here is a look at the non-conference schedule that was released a few weeks ago.

FSU will go for its 8th straight win over Florida on November 14th, play Purdue for the third time in the last four seasons on November 30th, and a “neutral” site matchup against South Carolina in Rock Hill, SC (about 70 miles from South Carolina’s arena) are really the only tough matchups in non-conference.

There will be a chance for revenge against UCF (sighs) in the Orange Bowl Classic on December 18th, then a mid-season tournament game in Jacksonville, FL against either SMU or Missouri. Otherwise, the rest of the teams in the non-conference schedule are unimpressive.

We’ll be starting season previews here next week likely, including a schedule preview and record prediction within the weeks leading up to FSU’s opening tip against Penn on November 10th.