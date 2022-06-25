BREAKING: Florida State lands touted 2023 forward

Florida State and Leonard Hamilton landed a big time commitment to kick off their 2023 class in 4-star Taylor Bowen out of Brewster Academy, with him choosing the ‘Noles over Duke, Iowa, his hometown Vermont, and others. This is a very prototypical Florida State player who is 6’9” with a long wingspan and an elite level athlete. Bowen is currently ranked 31st in 247’s composite rankings.

He’s looking to become the first NBA player from the state of Vermont, and he has as great of a chance as anyone to do it with his frame. His jump shot needs a little refinement (his form reminds me a lot of Matthew Cleveland’s), but he’s shown nice stepbacks and other ways to get his shot off. On the EYBL circuit in the spring, he averaged 14.8 PPG and 8.8 RPG.

This could’ve been a big weekend for Florida State had Bowen’s 5-Star teammate Matas Buzelis decided to go to college, but he opted for the pro route instead. Nonetheless, Bowen is a great start to the 2023 class that’ll likely be looking to add 1-2 more members to the class.

