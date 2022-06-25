Skip to main content

BREAKING: Florida State lands touted 2023 forward

The Seminoles have landed their first commitment in the 2023 class.

Florida State and Leonard Hamilton landed a big time commitment to kick off their 2023 class in 4-star Taylor Bowen out of Brewster Academy, with him choosing the ‘Noles over Duke, Iowa, his hometown Vermont, and others. This is a very prototypical Florida State player who is 6’9” with a long wingspan and an elite level athlete. Bowen is currently ranked 31st in 247’s composite rankings. 

He’s looking to become the first NBA player from the state of Vermont, and he has as great of a chance as anyone to do it with his frame. His jump shot needs a little refinement (his form reminds me a lot of Matthew Cleveland’s), but he’s shown nice stepbacks and other ways to get his shot off. On the EYBL circuit in the spring, he averaged 14.8 PPG and 8.8 RPG. 

READ MORE: Florida State's projected 2022 scholarship count

This could’ve been a big weekend for Florida State had Bowen’s 5-Star teammate Matas Buzelis decided to go to college, but he opted for the pro route instead. Nonetheless, Bowen is a great start to the 2023 class that’ll likely be looking to add 1-2 more members to the class. 

Scroll to Continue

No image description

READ MORE: Is Florida or Miami a tougher opponent for the Seminoles in 2022?

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State Athletics throughout the summer.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Capture
Basketball

BREAKING: Florida State lands touted 2023 forward

By Austin Veazey3 minutes ago
C1AD9653-DD76-405B-BFCF-DCEE00C7016E
Basketball

Florida State With Zero Picks in 2022 NBA Draft

By Austin Veazey22 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-24 at 8.24.08 AM
Recruiting

Longtime tight end commit backs off pledge to Florida State

By Dustin LewisJun 24, 2022
40844C8C-9206-4A1A-BE2B-B5540C5A88CF
Basketball

Projecting the 2022 NBA Draft for Florida State

By Austin VeazeyJun 23, 2022
rscott
Football

Pro Football Focus lists FSU offensive tackle as top 10 offensive linemen in 2023 NFL Draft

By Charleston BowlesJun 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-22 at 11.04.31 PM
Recruiting

2023 OL Kelton Smith plans return visit to Florida State after observing Big Man Camp

By Dustin LewisJun 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-22 at 11.04.56 PM
Recruiting

Top 2023 OL DJ Chester learns from Alex Atkins at Big Man Camp

By Dustin LewisJun 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-22 at 11.05.19 PM
Recruiting

Seminoles sitting in a good position early on for 2024 OL Barry Walker

By Dustin LewisJun 23, 2022