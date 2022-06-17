Florida State's projected 2022 scholarship count: summer

Florida State is just over two months from kicking off its 2022 season against Duquesne and the program still has a few roster spots left to fill. Over the last few weeks, the Seminoles have landed Charlotte grad-transfer offensive lineman D'Mitri Emmanuel and reclassified defensive lineman Ayobami Tifase. During the same period, true freshman Antavious Woody became academically eligible and enrolled in Tallahassee.

The frontline is being fortified prior to the fall and the additions might not be over just yet. Earlier this week, South Carolina grad-transfer Jazston Turnetine named a top-two of Florida State and Michigan State. If the Seminoles are in a position to offer Turnetine a full scholarship, they'll likely land his services.

The options for the final spots are drying up. There is growing optimism that wide receiver Destyn Hill will finally make it campus ahead of the beginning of the Summer C semester. If so, he would be eligible to suit up for Florida State as soon as the fall. The Seminoles also recently hosted Oregon defensive back transfer Daymon David for an official visit. David is debating between returning to Oregon or transferring to FSU.

Let's take a look at where the scholarship count stands with the summer coming up.

QUARTERBACK (3)

Jordan Travis, RS Jr.

Tate Rodemaker, RS Soph.

AJ Duffy, Fr

RUNNING BACK (4)

Treshaun Ward, RS Soph.

Lawrance Toafili, RS Soph.

Trey Benson, RS Soph.

Rodney Hill, Fr

TIGHT END (6)

Camren McDonald, RS Sr.

Wyatt Rector, RS Jr.

Markeston Douglas, RS Soph.

Jackson West, Soph.

Brian Courtney, Fr

Jerrale Powers, Fr

WIDE RECEIVER (11)

Ontaria Wilson, RS Sr.

Keyshawn Helton, RS Sr.

Winston Wright Jr, RS Jr.

Mycah Pittman, RS Jr.

Ja'Khi Douglas, RS Soph.

Deuce Spann, RS Soph.

Johnny Wilson, RS Soph.

Kentron Poitier, RS Soph.

Darion Williamson, RS Soph.

Malik McClain, Soph.

Joshua Burrell, RS Fr.

OFFENSIVE LINE (18)

D'Mitri Emmanuel, RS Sr.

Dillan Gibbons, RS Sr.

Kayden Lyles, RS Sr.

Bless Harris, RS Jr.

Darius Washington, RS Soph.

Maurice Smith, RS Soph.

Thomas Shrader, RS Soph.

Zane Herring, RS Soph.

Lloyd Willis, RS Soph.

Robert Scott, RS Soph.

Rod Orr, RS Fr.

Bryson Estes, RS Fr.

Daughtry Richardson, Fr

Kanaya Charlton, Fr

Jaylen Early, Fr

Julian Armella, Fr

Qae'Shon Sapp, Fr

Antavious Woody, Fr

DEFENSIVE END (8)

Leonard Warner, RS Sr.

Dennis Briggs, RS Jr.

Derrick McClendon, RS Soph.

Jared Verse, RS Soph.

Patrick Payton, RS Fr.

George Wilson, RS Fr.

Byron Turner, RS Fr.

Aaron Hester, Fr

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE (9)

Robert Cooper, RS Sr.

Fabien Lovett, RS Jr.

Jarrett Jackson, RS Jr.

Malcolm Ray, RS Soph.

Joshua Farmer, RS Fr.

Shambre Jackson, RS Fr.

Bishop Thomas, Fr,

Daniel Lyons, Fr

Ayobami Tifase, Fr

LINEBACKER (7)

Amari Gainer, RS Jr.

Kalen DeLoach, RS Jr.

Tatum Bethune, RS Jr.

Brendan Gant, RS Jr.

DJ Lundy, RS Soph.

Stephen Dix Jr, RS Soph.

Omar Graham Jr, Fr

CORNERBACK (8)

Jarrian Jones, RS Jr.

Renardo Green, RS Jr.

Demorie Tate, RS Soph.

Greedy Vance, RS Soph.

Kevin Knowles, Soph.

Omarion Cooper, Soph.

Sam McCall, Fr.

Azareye'h Thomas, Fr.

SAFETY (6)

Jarques McClellion, RS Sr.

Jammie Robinson, RS Jr.

Akeem Dent, RS Jr.

Travis Jay, RS Soph.

Sidney Williams, RS Soph.

Shyheim Brown, RS Fr.

SPECIAL TEAMS (2)

Ryan Fitzgerald, RS Soph.

Alex Mastromanno, RS Soph.

TOTAL: 82

Seniors: 9 (9 redshirt)

Juniors: 16 (16 redshirt)

Sophomores: 31 (27 redshirt, 4 true)

Freshmen: 26 (9 redshirt, 17 true)

As NoleGameday currently projects, Florida State has three scholarships remaining to get to the 85 limit. That means if the Seminoles add Turnetine, Hill, and David, the roster would be relatively set for the season. But, there are other avenues that the coaching staff could choose to go down.

For instance, if Florida State doesn't land one of the three aforementioned names, the staff could elevate a walk-on such as running back CJ Campbell, tight end Preston Daniel, or defensive lineman Dante Anderson to a scholarship player. Campbell projects to play the largest role of the group in 2022.

The coaching staff has done an admirable job of flipping the roster over the past two years. The number is skewed due to the COVID-19 year but Florida State still only has nine seniors on the roster and 16 juniors. That means roughly 70% of the roster is made up of underclassmen. While there is certainly experience at some positions, there is also a lot of youth.

After having one of the worst offensive lines in the country in years past, the Seminoles will field 18 scholarship linemen this fall. That unit includes eight linemen who have started games at the college level, with five of those players having done so at Florida State. There is growing depth at the top of the group and budding youth behind them. Six true freshmen are being welcomed into the fold this year.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage on Florida State football this offseason.



