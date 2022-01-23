Florida State Sweeps Miami: 3 Game-Changing Plays

What a tale of two halves. You could write this as FSU led the entire way with Miami not leading for a second, which would be true, You could also look at the final stats and say this was a pretty competitive game", which would also be true. Let's put it this way though: FSU was up 43-19 at halftime, playing the best half of basketball they had all season. They had more points in the paint than Miami had total points, Miami had more turnovers than made field goals, and FSU was dictating the pace of the game. Then came the second half.

We knew Florida State had to run out of gas at some point. They have played 165 minutes since last Saturday, which is a ton of basketball in college. They were able to keep the game at a distance for a long time, then the gas tanks hit empty and Miami started storming back. It was 55-37 with a little over 9 minutes remaining. Miami would answer with a 12-0 run over the next 3+ minutes and before you know it, it's 55-49. A possession that lasted 1:09 for Florida State with about 3 minutes left helped ease the bleeding, as they were able to waste a lot of clock and get a basket at the end of it to go up 61-52 with 2:40 left. It should've been game. Instead, Miami come roaring back again to make it 61-60 with 38 seconds left. FSU suffered a shot clock violation on their possession, which gave Miami a chance to win it at the buzzer, but FSU's defense did just enough to bother the shot, and they win the game, sweeping the season series against Miami.

"Just enough" is the story of this game. Because they knew they had to run out of gas at some point, they dominated the first half and scored just enough buckets in the second half. The number I'd had in mind as the second half started was 60 points. I felt like that would be the mark. Little did I know it was almost exactly the mark. I was spot on with my preview saying, that if FSU had a chance it wouldn't come close to the Vegas over/under number of 147. It was not. With this being just a 64 possession game, which is the way FSU wants to play right now. This game was basically like prime Usain Bolt in the first half, then at halftime, he tied his shoes together for the rest of the game.

FSU leaves Tuck South, aka the WATSCO Center, with their 9th straight win over Miami and sitting 1st place in the ACC.

Before we get to the plays, some box score notes.

Miami lived and died from 3. Mostly died. They made 4 more 3s but made 5 fewer shots overall. To me, Miami isn't one of those teams that should be shooting 25 3s. They were able to get a couple of extra points at the free-throw line, which helped them as well. FSU had 15 turnovers in the second half, which is a big reason why Miami was able to come back. The Hurricanes were throwing every possible defense at the 'Noles: zones, traps, blitzes, double teams... anything they possibly could. It worked. Because FSU was able to control the glass though, it helped them rumble and tumble and trip and fall to the finish line.

Caleb Mills and Anthony Polite both had really good games for FSU, minus the turnovers. Mills finished with 16 points on just 9 shots, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks, and a steal, but also had 7 turnovers, which I don't need to tell you is too many. Polite finished with 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals, but missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw with 1:10 remaining, giving Miami even more life.

No one else was in double figures for FSU, or really even close. RayQuan Evans had 7 points, Tanor Ngom had 6 points, then Jalen Warley (who played really well early on), Malik Osborne, and Wyatt Wilkes each had two steals.

For Miami, it was all Isaiah Wong. He had 22 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals, and hit more 3s and free throws than anyone else for the 'Canes. Charlie Moore was more impacted by FSU's defense in this game than in the last matchup, with 12 points and 4 turnovers on just 5/13 shooting. Kameron McGusty wasn't any better with 12 points on 3/10 shooting but got to the free-throw line a fair amount.

Onto the plays.

Play 1

Scenario: End of the First Half

Talk about a perfect end to a half. It's not as much about this play, a buzzer-beating 3 by Wyatt Wilkes, as it is about the totality of the first half. It put a stamp on the best half of basketball FSU has played all season, and they did it in their 4th game in 8 days. As good of a half of basketball as you could ask for.

Play 2

Scenario: Can't Score If You Don't Let Them Get the Ball

You may not think this clip looks like much until you realize that offensive rebound at the beginning of the clip was the third of this possession ALONE. This possession lasted 1:09, which not only wasted some time, but was able to give them a little bit of a breather late in the game, and it was finished off with a nifty finish from Mills.

Miami was really hot down the stretch, scoring what seemed like every single time down the court. They can't score if they don't have the ball though, and this was just a grown-ups version of keep away.

Play 3

Scenario: Miami's Final Play

This is a very similar ending to the Duke game. Only one person on offense touches the ball, doesn't even think once about passing it. Matthew Cleveland comes off of Sam Waardenburg, who is a really good 3-point shooter, and not once does Isaiah Wong look in that direction. It was wide open too. Trying to shoot over both Anthony Polite and Matthew Cleveland is a tough ask, but Wong got up a solid look at the rim, but it was just a tad long. Fitting that the first game ended with RayQuan Evans getting to the free-throw line, and this one ends in FSU playing defense and keeping Wong from attacking all the way.

Florida State finally gets a little bit of rest and will look to avenge their ACC Championship loss to Georgia Tech, as they travel to Atlanta to take on the Yellow Jackets on Wednesday, with yours truly in attendance.