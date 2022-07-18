Skip to main content

Former Florida State forward inks two-way contract with Boston Celtics

The former Seminole is shipping up to Boston.

After five games in the NBA 2K23 Summer League with the Boston Celtics, Mfiondu Kabengele has agreed to a two-way contract with the franchise.

READ MORE: Florida State exploring leaving ACC for new conference

The Celtics' official Twitter account broke the news that the organization was signing Kabengele to a two-way contract.

Kabengele started all five games for Boston and averaged 14.8 points per game. The former Florida State forward shot just under 59% from the field and shot 40% from the 3-point line. He also finished averaging 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.

In two of the five games, Kabenegele recorded a double-double, including a 20-point, 13-rebound performance in Boston's 103-92 win against the Golden State Warriors on July 12.

Boston finished 3-2, with additional victories against the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies while losing versus the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat. 

The 6-foot-9 forward showed off his athleticism in Las Vegas with multiple highlight blocks and dunks, including this alley-oop dunk against the Grizzlies. 

No image description

Kabenegle spent the entirety of the 2021-22 season in the NBA G League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, where he helped lead the Vipers to a championship. Throughout his career, he's played 51 career NBA games between the Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers. 

Report: Florida State among multiple teams expected to join SEC

After trading away center Daniel Theis, the Celtics have three centers on the roster ahead of Kabengele, including Robert Williams III, Al Horford, and Luke Kornet. The former Seminole should have the opportunity to earn a roster spot when training camp begins in the fall.

All statistics for this story were collected via NBA.com.

