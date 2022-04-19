FSU lands former UCF guard transfer

Leonard Hamilton and Florida State have landed a commitment from UCF transfer guard Darin Green Jr, a lethal sharpshooter who has a ton of experience. He's coming off of a season averaging 13.3 PPG while shooting 38.5% from 3 on 7.8 3PA per game. For comparison, no one at Florida State has shot more than 5.5 3PA in the last 10 years, and 7.8 3PA would be the most since Tim Pickett in the early 2000s.

At 6'4", he's not the best defender or distributor, but FSU hasn't had someone like this that can make you pay any time you give him an inch of space. PJ Savoy is going to come to minds, but Green is much better shooting off of the dribble. I hope FSU draws him some sets to get him open looks. This is the same Darin Green that lit FSU up two seasons ago for 20 points on 6/9 shooting from downtown.

Green gives this team something it didn't have last year: a consistent threat from deep, but he can create off the dribble a little bit too. You can see in that highlight tape above that he can be a good passer, if he can tap into that while continuing to be a very good shooter, he's exactly what FSU needs.

READ MORE: Top OT transfer target planning return to Georgia

As of now, this would be FSU's final available scholarship, but NEVER count Coach Hamilton's scholarships. While you're reading this, Arkansas State transfer Norchad Omier (one of the best transfers on the market) and Virginia Tech transfer Naheim Alleyne are visiting campus, which means there are more moves to come. There is speculation John Butler may test NBA Draft waters, and eligibility concerns about one of the incoming freshman, and who knows what else could happen.

The thought as of now is Omier is down to Miami, who he visited last week, and Florida State, though he does have Texas Tech and Georgetown in his top 4 list he released over the weekend. He did spend a year of high school in Miami, though is a Nicaraguan native.

READ MORE: 2024 QB Jadyn Davis feeling "very highly" of Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more updates on Florida State basketball throughout the offseason.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook