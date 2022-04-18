Report: Top OT transfer target planning return to Georgia

After eight days in the portal, it appears that Amarius Mims has come to a decision.

The last week has come and gone at a frenzied pace for Florida State.

On April 10, former five-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal after winning a national championship with Georgia as a true freshman. Mims appeared in eight games as a reserve, with the majority of his reps coming at right tackle.

Following his decision, the Seminoles made contact with Mims and swiftly scheduled him for an official visit. Three days after entering the portal, Mims and his family arrived in Tallahassee to a welcome from the staff at the hotel where they were set to stay throughout the trip.

On Thursday and Friday of last week, the Georgia native spent a significant amount of time on campus at Florida State and learning more about the city. He was consistently at the hip of head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins. Mims' previous relationship with Atkins during his high school recruitment was one of the more crucial factors playing in the Seminoles' favor.

Unfortunately, the visit concluded earlier than expected on Friday afternoon due to personal reasons. Being an official, it could've lasted into Saturday morning, but that wasn't possible due to the circumstances. Shortly after, Mims and his family returned home to Georgia and it wasn't immediately clear if any more trips would take place.

On Monday morning, Dawgs Daily reported that Mims is expected to return to the Bulldogs after just eight days in the transfer portal. The report goes on to state that sources informed them of this news following his visit to Florida State.

This is a gut punch for the Seminoles, who had a legitimate opportunity to add an instant starter at one of the tackle spots. Mims is a prototypical left tackle with the potential to develop into a future first-round draft selection over the next three years.

Instead of shoring up the offensive line in Tallahassee, Mims will likely contribute as a backup for another season with the Bulldogs. Georgia has starters at both tackle spots returning (Warren McClendon, Broderick Jones) and it's an uphill battle for Mims to beat either out. It's possible he's shifted inside to guard before flexing out to tackle again later in his career.

As for Florida State, the coaching staff will continue to scour the portal to see if the right fit opens up. Adding another piece on the offensive line would give the unit more insurance in the event of an injury.

Stick with NoleGameday for more updates to come on this developing situation.

