Purdue Out-Classes Florida State: 3 Game-Changing Plays

It was just one of those games. Florida State would start hitting some shots on offense, Purdue would come right back and hit a contested look. FSU would start getting stops on defense, then fire blanks on offense. It was already going to be tough missing RayQuan Evans and his defense, but it's even harder when you keep getting in your own way.

There were two pivotal stretches that really cost FSU. It was 39-31 with 3:30 left in the first half, and FSU was wanting to cut the lead down to maybe 5 or 6. Instead, Purdue closes that half on a 9-1 run to take a 48-32 lead at halftime. Then FSU claws their way back into the game with it being a 59-51 game with 11:45 left in the half, plenty of time to make a comeback. Instead, FSU has two turnovers and a missed transition layup in the next three possessions, then leave Sasha Stefanovic open for 3 in the corner to start a 12-0 run over the next 2:50, and by that point it was over.

FSU will be fine, playing the freshmen this many minutes in a tough environment is going to pay off in a big way come conference play. In the meantime, they have to regroup and get right back at it on Saturday.

Before the plays, some box score notes.

Box Score Notes

Purdue won because they hit more shots. There's no more analysis needed. Florida State had 11 offensive rebounds to Purdue's 10, each team had 13 turnovers, and it was FSU's 15 second chance points to Purdue's 18. Only difference is Florida State shot 41.3% from the floor on 63 shots and Purdue shot 59.3% on 59 shots, while hitting 4 more threes. Purdue scored an ungodly 1.431 points per possession; I couldn't tell you the last time someone did that to FSU. And it wasn't like they were getting a lot of easy looks, Purdue was hitting a lot of contested shots. They were 14/21 on layups and dunks, and 9/13 on all other 2-pointers. Not much you can really do about that.

Jaden Ivey was unconscious all night. He started out 3/3 from 3, and none of them were easy looks, and finished with 18 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks. When he's hitting the 3s he was early on, it just makes Purdue even tougher to guard because it gives the defense one more thing to think about.

Zach Edey was a force in the middle, with 12 points in 18 minutes and 3 offensive rebounds. I would've preferred FSU attacked him more on the perimeter when they're in their 5-out offense, but it just didn't happen, and Edey was able to dictate his style.

Isaiah Thompson and Brandon Newman were both really good as well, combining for 25 points on 9/13 shooting. They were making the most of their opportunities, and made life even tougher for Florida State's defense.

For Florida State, all of the pretty much starts and stops with Caleb Mills, who came alive in the second half. 16 of his 22 points came in the 2nd 20 minutes, but he did it all efficiently on 9/16 shooting, adding 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals. This was the player we thought FSU was getting. Can create his own shots, create for other, and hit a hot streak to really get going. When FSU was closing the deficit down in the second half, he either scored or assisted on 12 of the first 14 points of the half. FSU may have to lean on him a little more.

John Butler was also pretty solid: 10 points and 5 rebounds, but he also had 4 turnovers. He's going to be a really, really good player, he just has to clean up some of these mental mistakes.

A couple of other thoughts on players: Jalen Warley looked the most comfortable he has all season, this team needs more of that. Malik Osborne didn't get enough chances, they should've run more pick and pop with him to get Purdue's bigs away from the basket. Anthony Polite was terrible; just 5 points and 5 turnovers. Florida State needs to rely on him, he can't be playing like he has to start the season.

Onto the Plays

Play 1

Scenario: Jaden Ivey 3s

Just to give a little context to the tough shots that Purdue was hitting, here is all four of Jaden Ivey's made 3s. How many of these are you even slightly upset with the defensive effort on? Maybe one? When Ivey is shooting like this, it opens up the floor so much.

Play 2

Scenario: Stretch to Close 1st Half

Florida State had the lead down to 8 at the Under 4 timeout in the first half, and was looking for some momentum to close the half and really get back into the game. FSU has a really strong defensive possession, but Purdue responds with a tough and long midrange 2 to start a 9-1 scoring run to close the half. Eric Hunter Jr only made two shots all game, and this was one of them. Killer.

Play 3

Scenario: 59-51 with 11:45 in the 2nd Half

The 3 from Purdue started a 12-0 run over the next 2:50, but FSU had a few great chances to continue their own momentum. Instead, Matthew Cleveland misses a transition layup where he avoided contact instead of trying to finish through it, and then turns it over on the next transition chance. You also have John Butler step out of bounds when he gets Edey all the way out to the perimeter.

To me, I think Cleveland's a little scared to get fouled right now since he's not a good free throw shooter. 25 of Purdue is already looking at making a business decision to not embarrass himself. Instead, Cleveland fades back instead of initiating contact. Then, Stefanovic comes down and hits a 3 when Cleveland probably should've been the one to scramble out to him.

This would be the sequence that killed any FSU momentum, and Purdue would score 31 points over the final 10 minutes.

Florida State has to regroup and come back home to play a mercurial Syracuse team. This game will be to tie the ACC record for most consecutive home conference wins.