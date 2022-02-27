Skip to main content

WATCH: Florida State wins incredible buzzer-beater against Virginia

The star freshman makes an unbelievable shot at the buzzer.

Florida State Freshman Matthew Cleveland, made a last-second heave as the buzzer went off to give Florida State the win over Virginia. 

The Seminoles traveled to Virginia as they looked to get back in the win column after losing their last two games. The entire game the Seminoles had to play catch up against Virginia. 

Virginia took the lead with one second left to play. Harrison Preito threw a perfect deep pass to Matthew Cleveland as he caught the ball and released it turning around. Making the shot as time expired the Seminoles won 64-63. Cleveland finished the game with 20 points, three rebounds, and an assist.

FSU improves to 15-13 and will have two more games before the ACC Tournament.

Leonard Hamilton and Florida State play their second to last home game against Notre Dame on Wednesday, March 2nd at 7:00 pm.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

