WATCH: LeBron James Gives Scottie Barnes a Fastball

James took out his frustrations on Barnes on Monday night.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers played Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, with the Raptors coming out on top 114-103. Barnes, a rookie out of Florida State, had a tremendous night with 21 points on 9/17 shooting from the floor, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, two blocks, and a steal. 15 of those 21 points came in the first quarter, where he outscored the Lakers by himself that entire quarter. He also got a lot of time guarding and being guarded by LeBron James.

They had their moments, including a play where James rocketed a ball directly at Barnes while falling out of bounds, with a little bit of intent behind it. 

James himself had a very good game, even if the rest of the Lakers didn't, as he finished with 30 points and 9 rebounds. Here's what Scottie Barnes had to say about the play: “I was on the floor, he pushed me on the floor, then I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn.”

No image description

The frustrations of a losing season have been getting to James recently, and it looks like he took it all out on this throw at Barnes. He's received a lot of backlash for it, as he does with pretty much anything he does anymore. 

Barnes has a great case for NBA Rookie of the Year this season, as he's currently averaging 15.3 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.2 APG, and 0.8 BPG while shooting 49.1% from the floor and 31.4% from 3. There's been a lot of great rookies this season, but the race between Barnes, Evan Mobley of the Cavaliers, and Cade Cunningham of the Pistons has been an exciting one to watch. 

USATSI_17898114
Capture
Capture1
Capture2
Capture
USATSI_13734837
143A7E53-5B4B-4711-9CCA-C7691923D51B
A918D0CC-AF26-41E9-B503-CB87977F4306
