FSU Basketball Lands Highly Sought-After Transfer Over Kentucky

Florida State has had an overwhelmingly successful transfer portal cycle thus far, nabbing three high-priority targets. They wanted to build off a mostly successful first season under Luke Loucks, and they've done just that.

FSU just picked up its fourth commitment of this transfer cycle, as Colorado's Sebastian Rancik will be transferring to Tallahassee. He picks the Seminoles over Kentucky, as well as canceling visits with Indiana and BYU. He is a 6'11", 220-pound forward who averaged 12.3 PPG, 5.6 RPG, and 2.0 APG as a sophomore while making 39 threes at a 33.1% rate. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Rancik, a native of Slovakia, mostly played power forward at Colorado, but FSU could use him as a small five at times. The only other center they have on the roster currently is Marcis Ponder, and they needed some additional depth there. Rancik will be able to play the 4 or 5 in this system, and his ability to stretch out to 3 could make him a real mismatch.

BREAKING: Colorado transfer forward Sebastian Rancik has committed to Florida State, @JoeTipton reports.https://t.co/eDhx20Dyyz pic.twitter.com/fXIUcKjXw2 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 19, 2026

He's also comfortable with the ball in his hands, and Loucks' system loves having bigs who are comfortable with dribble handoffs. Rancik can take that a step further, as he can put the ball on the floor and create for himself when he needs to. He's a solid passer, and his ability to push the ball in transition should help FSU's offense get going. This is FSU's third transfer from a power conference school after only having one last year.

This leaves FSU with just one roster spot remaining, depending on what AJ Swinton does. He suffered a torn ACL in March and is likely to miss most of the season. The transfer portal will be open for a few more days, but he hasn't announced his intentions either way yet.

Florida State's Four Transfers and Plan From Here

Florida State has added four transfers: Cincinnati's Shon Abaev, UNC-Asheville's Kameron Taylor, Missouri's Anthony Robinson II, and now Colorado's Sebastian Rancik. They haven't added as much shooting as you would've anticipated with this offensive scheme, but they have added some dynamic scorers and a great defender in Robinson.

Abaev will need to take a step up from his freshman season at Cincinnati, but they've added some great talent otherwise. With their final opening, they need to add another frontcourt player, and preferably someone who can shoot. Former Seminole Taylor Bol Bowen and South Alabama's Adam Olsen are two options to watch.

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