Details Released on Licensing From EA Sports College Football 25
EA Sports College Football '25 is set to premiere this summer, and the anticipation and hype have captivated college football fans as the release date approaches. The details have been released regarding what schools will make off the video game. With players now able to benefit from their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), the conversation has opened about what college football institutions are set to make.
The Florida State program will make $59,509.02, according to cllctMedia in 2024 as they look to make another ACC Title run.
Payouts were determined on a four-tier system in which a point was given to a team that finished in the AP top 25 over the last 10 seasons. FSU landed in 'Tier 2' alongside Auburn, UF, and Miami. Rival Clemson was included in 'Tier 1' schools which received a total of $99,875.16 in payments, according to the report.
Athletes are expected to make $600 and receive a free copy of the game for the use of their NIL. For comparison, NFL players made around $30,000 for their likeness in a recent five-year deal with the NFLPA in 2021.
While the roughly 10-100k payout pales in comparison to most Division I schools' operating budgets, being able to root for your team behind a controller as your favorite player could be worth the $69.99 baseline fee to play..
The game is set for a release date of July 19 and will feature a number of Seminoles, including quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, running backs Roydell Williams and Kam Davis, wideout Hykeem Williams, and defensive end Marvin Jones Jr."
