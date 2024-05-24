'Bills Mafia' Continues to Show Support for Former FSU Football Star WR Keon Coleman
Former Florida wide receiver Keon Coleman has been no stranger to the national headlines in recent weeks after being drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 33 overall pick by the Buffalo Bills.
While his on-camera antics have captivated the national stage, his off-the-field character has moved the Buffalo Bills fanbase, which has reportedly donated over $180,000 to Hope for Opelousas, a nonprofit organization in Coleman's hometown in Louisiana.
"We do after-school programming that starts in first grade and we build deep relationships with our students and their parents," Executive Director at Hope for Opelousas Loren Carriere said of the organization. "We're not just doing academics but we're also doing character development and spiritual development for our kids, trying to help them navigate the minefield of life."
Making a name for himself as a star on the field, he comes from roots based in poverty, an objective the non-profit hopes to eliminate. Carriere says the city's population on paper is around 16k and that the poverty struggles haven't wavered the people of Opelousas' cause.
"We're a city of many challenges. Our people struggle, but we have some of the most loving and amazing people that you will ever meet," Carriere said of the people of Opelousas.
Coleman excelled at Michigan State before transferring to FSU and becoming the leading wide receiver in receptions, yards, and touchdowns a season ago. 'Candid' wouldn't be the only word to describe the 6'3'', 213-pound receiver, but Carriere reiterated this fact during his interview.
"Keon — what you see is who he is and that's the beautiful thing about him."
The charity held a giving day, and Coleman, who grew up supporting the cause, shared a post on social media. Bills fans across the country skyrocketed donations in support of the future star.
"'The Mafia' inspired our donor base here, and our donor base has been inspired about Keon." Carriere continued. "In total, we've raised 180,000 connected with that. We believe we've gotten a little over 30,000 from new donors that came through 'The Mafia'... So we're super excited and I just wanted to say thank you."
While Coleman continues to move fans, both on and off the field, the positive impact that he's brought including the 845 new donors from Bills fans that are helping pursue his cause.
