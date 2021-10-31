A Tale of Two Halves Costs Florida State a Chance at Victory

Clemson came into the game averaging 324 yards of offense per game. If you take out their performance against South Carolina State, that number dips to 294 yards per game. In the first half alone, Clemson produced 248 yards of offense. They ended the game with 377.

The Tigers were really getting it done on the ground, producing 139 yards at halftime, and Will Shipley had 98 total yards, with his catches out of the backfield opening up the offense for Clemson. What was supposed to be a strength for Florida State, their rush defense, looked like a weakness today. This is their 5th game this season allowing 150+ rushing yards, and 7th game allowing 350 yards of offense or more, the lone exception being last week's game against UMASS. DJ Uiagelele was 12/18 for 109 yards in the first half, they weren't winning because of him. In fact, it was almost in spite of him. He missed open receivers, and some of his completions could've gone for bigger gains had he put the throw where it was supposed to be. He only finished the game 19/31 for 189 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception.

The first half was somewhat of a shootout, in terms of Clemson's standards. 17-13 is a score you see at the end of most of their games. Florida State was able to use some unique play-calling to get on the board, first motioning everyone out-wide from the 1-yard line and letting Jashaun Corbin come back for what was essentially a bubble screen. Then a great play call where Lawrence Toafili came from the left side of the field to next to Jordan Travis pre-snap, then runs a wheel route and Travis put it on the money. Toafili went for a big gain, stayed on his feet after a poor tackle attempt, then tip-toed the sideline for FSU to go up 13-10.

Mike Norvell called it, "one of the most incredible plays I’ve ever seen” after the game.

At that point, it felt like Florida State had all of the momentum. Clemson responded with a 10-play, 83-yard drive to go back up 17-13, with 4 plays on the drive going for 10 yards or more, being defined by broken and missed tackles.

The second half opened with a turnover on downs from Florida State at midfield. Clemson responds with their second missed field goal of the game. FSU was able to get a lot of pressure on Uiagelele even if the sacks weren't there. It was a much better third quarter for the defense overall. From the missed field goal on the first drive to a massive interception for Omarion Cooper. It was a much needed play to get FSU in good field position.

The offense was just struggling to get anything going, especially in the second half. Travis missed Keyshawn Helton downfield for what would have been a touchdown, instead, it was just out of reach and FSU was forced to punt. Clemson then was able to escape the dangers of their own endzone at the end of the 3rd Quarter, before Jammie Robinson forced a fumble at about midfield to start the 4th. Tale of two halves.

“We just couldn’t get in rhythm with the running game," Jashaun Corbin said. "Obviously, they’re a great defense… we just gotta find ways to be better.”

To capitalize, Florida State fumbles on the very next play and Clemson gets the ball at midfield. The defense was able to hold them to a field goal attempt which was tipped at the line to force yet another miss on the day. Kickers had been perfect against FSU all season, but an 88% field goal kicker missed three kicks today. What changed it all was a strip sack by Jermaine Johnson, who scoops and scores to put Florida State up 20-17 midway through the 4th.

Following an unsportsmanlike call, Clemson was given great field position, but FSU forces a three and out. They balled out the entire second half. At least until Clemson got the ball with a little under 4 minutes left. A pass interference on Kevin Knowles and a late hit out of bounds call set Clemson up with great field position (both calls were iffy, at best), and Will Shipley was able to punch it in with just under 3 minutes remaining to go up 24-20.

“They’re judgment calls," Norvell said on the penalties. "I thought Kevin fought for good position trying to play the hands at the moment but… it’s the call that was made.”

On FSU's first chance to get points, they only end up going backward and have to punt with 1:40 left on 4th and 32. On their second chance, Treshaun Ward lets a punt return bounce at Clemson downs it at the 9 with 23 seconds left, which effectively wrapped it up. They tried a hook and ladder, but ended up throwing it backward and Clemson recovered in the endzone.

The first half offense for Florida State produced 167 yards of offense. Second half just 107. yards. The first half defense allowed 248 yards of offense, second half allowed just 129. If FSU could've gotten ANYTHING going on offense in the second half, they win this game.

“It’s upsetting," Jordan Travis said. "We’re in a game like this, it hasn’t been that way in a while… I’ve never been in a game like that before.”

“It’s obviously good that we’re in games," Travis continued. "But man, losing sucks.”

Florida State was given EVERY chance. Again, three missed field goals, three forced turnovers. Game swung when Clemson got the pass interference call (which wasn't being called in the first half, neither defensive pass interference was) and the late hit out of bounds, and were able to capitalize by scoring a TD.

"I believe in this team and I believe this team is about the right things," Norvell said. "They’re not going to quit, they’re not going to lay down.”

The Seminoles are back in action next Saturday against NC State. FSU will have to win three of its final four games to make it to bowl season.