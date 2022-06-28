ACC eliminating divisions in 2023, Florida State's permanent opponents announced

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Atlantic Coast Conference will shift to a 3-5-5 scheduling format and the elimination of divisions to determine ACC Championship Game participants starting in 2023, it was announced Tuesday.

“Today’s announcement is an important change for our conference for several reasons with the primary being it allows the two best teams to meet in the championship game each season,” said Florida State Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford. “The new format has advantages in many areas, including the positioning of our top teams should the college football playoff expand.”

Florida State’s three permanent annual opponents are Miami, Clemson and Syracuse, and the other five conference opponents will rotate each year. The elimination of divisions creates more frequent matchups across the conference and will result in each ACC team playing in Doak Campbell Stadium at least once by the end of the 2026 season.

“The new format means our season ticket holders will see every ACC team play in Doak Campbell Stadium over a four-year period,” said Alford. “It also allows every ACC football student-athlete to play at each ACC school every four years which was one of the goals of the plan. Our three primary opponents will allow us to maintain one of the highest television profiles in the country while also providing consistently attractive home schedules.”

With the new format, Florida State will play at Pitt for the first time since 2013 in 2023 and will play at Georgia Tech for the first time since 2015 in 2024. The Seminoles host Virginia in 2026, marking the first time the Cavaliers will play in Tallahassee since 2014.

“I’m also pleased that the four-year projection will give our supporters a better chance to make long-range plans,” said Alford.

Future ACC Opponents

2023

Home – Miami, Syracuse, Duke, Virginia Tech

Away – Clemson, Boston College, Pitt, Wake Forest

2024

Home – Clemson, Boston College, North Carolina, North Carolina State

Away – Miami, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, Virginia

2025

Home – Miami, Syracuse, Pitt, Wake Forest

Away – Clemson, Duke, Louisville, Virginia Tech

2026

Home – Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Virginia

Away – Miami, Syracuse, North Carolina, North Carolina State

