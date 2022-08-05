Anonymous ACC coach comments on Florida State

The ACC is going to be interesting in 2022. There are some quality quarterbacks spread across the conference but also plenty of talent on the defensive side of the ball. Like a season ago, there's not a team that's head and shoulders above the rest of the group. It'll be interesting to see who emerges throughout the fall.

READ MORE: Florida State Fall Camp Observations - Practice Six and Full Pads

The preseason has begun around the conference as teams prepare for kickoff in a few weeks. In recent weeks, Athlon Sports released its annual college football preview magazine. One of the more interesting tidbits was anonymous coaches commenting on schools inside their respective conferences.

Looking around the ACC, an anonymous coach believes that Florida State will need quarterback Jordan Travis to run less often in 2022.

"[Jordan] Travis is athletic and makes a bunch of plays, but he also seems hurt all the time. Can he function more as a primary thrower and dial down the runs? You have to think the coaches want that too. I don't think he moved around that much by design."

It's not exactly groundbreaking news. The Seminoles' offense goes as Jordan Travis goes. That's been the story throughout head coach Mike Norvell's first two years in Tallahassee and a new chapter is about to be written this fall. Norvell is 7-7 when the Louisville transfer starts and 1-6 when he doesn't. The only victory was when Travis came off the bench to lead the team to a comeback victory.

For the first time in his career, Travis is entering the season as the unquestioned starter at quarterback. While it's done wonders for his confidence, there is certainly some concern when you consider that he hasn't been able to play a full season at the collegiate level. If the redshirt junior misses time with injury, Florida State will be forced to turn to redshirt sophomore Tate Rodemaker or true freshman AJ Duffy. Both players have shown positive signs during camp but they've also had their fair amount of mistakes.

Florida State will have to find the balance between protecting Travis and utilizing his legs. Completely taking off the saddle means the Seminoles lose a dangerous weapon in the running game. In the same vein, Travis' health is more paramount than it was in 2020 or 2021.

The Florida native's development as a passer is legitimate. He's found the balance between tucking the ball to scramble versus hanging in the pocket to make plays downfield. The progressions have continued this fall and Travis looks as good as he ever has had at Florida State.

READ MORE: Florida State quarterback target decommits from Purdue

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook