Florida State quarterback target decommits from Purdue

The Seminoles are still looking for a signal-caller in their 2023 class.

The quarterback dominos did not fall in Florida State's favor last month. Longtime commitment Chris Parson elected to back off of his pledge on July 12. A few weeks later, four-star quarterback target Brock Glenn committed to Ohio State over the Seminoles.

The decisions have the Seminoles re-evaluating their options as the board drastically shifts. The only other signal-caller that Florida State has offered so far this year is four-star Rickie Collins. On Monday night, Collins announced on social media that he was decommitting from Purdue. 

The news came as somewhat of a surprise because the Lousiana native has been publicly locked in with the Boilermakers throughout the process. Collins even refused interviews with FSU outlets due to his pledge while in Tallahassee on an official visit. He had been committed to Purdue since October. 

Florida State has remained in communication with Collins since the offer but it doesn't appear that the Seminoles are the new favorite in his recruitment. Collins is trending to in-state LSU, who has yet to officially offer him a scholarship. The Tigers typically don't lose many players from Lousiana who want to stay home. Plus, Collins' friend and 7-on-7 teammate, five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr, is likely to pledge to LSU in the coming days.

The staff hosted 2023 quarterbacks Kasen Weisman and Ryan Browne over the weekend at the Seminole Showcase. Quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz and head coach Mike Norvell were front and center to watch both players throw. However, neither has received an offer in the immediate aftermath of the event.

This will be a position to watch throughout the fall. Florida State is in a precarious situation already with true freshman AJ Duffy and redshirt sophomore Tate Rodemaker backing up redshirt junior Jordan Travis. If Travis leaves after the fall, the depth will be even more dangerously thin.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp.

