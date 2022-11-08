Around the ACC: Week 11

No. 25 Florida State (6-3) plays its last regular-season away game on Nov. 12 at Syracuse (6-3).

READ MORE: Mike Norvell comments on emotional discussion with Deuce Spann

The Seminoles are No. 4 in the Atlantic division but have an opportunity to leap the Orange in the standings with a head-to-head victory.

Other Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) programs are jockeying for positions and looking to either improve their bowl resume or get to the bowl-eligible six wins.

Here is the full slate of conference matchups.

Atlantic:

No. 12 Clemson (8-1) vs. Louisville (6-3) - Nov. 12, 3:30 p.m.

Since the College Football Playoff was created in 2014, Clemson has appeared in six of the eight postseasons. However, following their 35-14 loss versus Notre Dame on Nov. 5, the Tigers are trending toward missing the playoff for the second straight season. Nonetheless, Clemson is undefeated in the conference and has the chance to win another ACC Championship.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals defeated James Madison last week for their fourth consecutive win. They've reached bowl eligibility for the third time in the past four seasons.

No. 17 NC State (7-2) vs. Boston College (2-7) - Nov. 12, 3:30 p.m.

NC State and head coach Dave Doeren climbed five spots in the AP Poll after defeating Wake Forest 30-21 on Nov. 5. For Boston College, they've dropped four of its past five games.

If the Wolfpack win out, they'll have their first 10-win season since 2002.

Cross Divisional:

Wake Forest (6-3) vs. No. 15 North Carolina (8-1) - Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m.

Unlike 2021, the Demon Deacons won't win the Atlantic division crown. They've lost two consecutive games (Louisville and NC State).

Similar to Clemson, who they'll likely face in the ACC Championship, the Tar Heels' lone season loss came against Notre Dame.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye continued making his case for a spot in the Heisman race with 293 passing yards and three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in UNC's 31-28 victory over Virginia last week.

Coastal:

Duke (6-3) vs. Virginia Tech (2-7) - Nov. 12, Noon

Duke is No. 2 in the Coastal division behind the Tar Heels. Under first-year head coach Mike Elko, they've solidified a bowl berth for the first time since 2018. Virginia Tech has lost six straight games.

The Hokies have won five of the last six of this series.

Virginia (3-6) vs. Pittsburgh (5-4) - Nov. 12, Noon

In Week 10, the Cavaliers led North Carolina 14-10 at halftime but couldn't capitalize and pull off the upset.

After being ranked No. 17 in the preseason AP Poll, Pittsburgh is under .500 in conference play (2-3). Despite their losses, the Panthers have an opportunity to his six wins in mid-November.

Georgia Tech (4-5) vs. Miami (4-5)- Nov. 12, 3:30 p.m.

After trailing Virginia Tech 27-16, the Yellow Jackets scored 12 fourth-quarter points to win 28-27. Freshman quarterback Zach Pyron got the start and threw for 253 yards and one touchdown while adding 66 rushing yards and one touchdown.

For Miami, they suffered a 45-3 loss to Florida State in Week 10. In their last five games, the Hurricanes are averaging just 16.4 points per contest.

The Yellow Jackets still have Georgia on their remaining schedule, while the Hurricanes travel to Clemson next week. The loser of this contest likely fails to git six wins.

READ MORE: Florida State leaves RB Cedric Baxter Jr. with a decision to make



Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook