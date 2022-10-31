Florida State leaves RB Cedric Baxter Jr. with a decision to make

The Seminoles are looking to close out their 2023 class with a bang. One of the top remaining targets on the board for Florida State at this stage is four-star running back and Texas commitment, Cedric Baxter Jr. The coaching staff has priotized him - evidenced by head coach Mike Norvell taking a helicopter to visit Baxter Jr. at his high school a few weeks ago.

"I definitely know I'm a priority," Baxter Jr. said. "I think I was the only school he came to if I'm not mistaken, he literally flew down there and flew right back. That just goes to show that he really wants me here."

The attention paid off as FSU hosted the former pledge for an official visit over the weekend. By all accounts, the 'Noles feel like they've improved their standing for Baxter Jr. coming out of the trip.

"I had a great time," Baxter Jr. said. "Meeting with coach Norvell and just being around the staff again and watching the game, I had a great time."

One of the highlights of the entire visit came right when things were getting started. The Seminoles rolled out the red carpet and had every member of the staff waiting for Baxter Jr. and his family upon their arrival.

"As soon as I walked in the door when I first got here, the whole staff, GAs to everybody was there to greet us," Baxter Jr. said. "That was the main highlight."

Florida State racked up 642 yards of total offense in its 41-16 victory against Georgia Tech, including 246 yards on the ground. Four different running backs earned carries as true freshman Rodney Hill and walk-on CJ Campbell made appearances. Baxter Jr. says he could see himself playing in Norvell's offense.

"I feel like the main things, I just really wanted to see them again, the offense and stuff. I came to the Clemson game, they lost but like I said last time, they played great, they ran the ball effectively," Baxter Jr. said. "The main thing coach Norvell preached about the game yesterday is that he's going to get his backs into space. I felt like Toafili showed a good example of that with him having almost 140 all purpose, 70 on the ground and 80 receiving."

"I told coach Norvell that I could see myself running in that offense, those plays and stuff like that," Baxter Jr. continued.

The Florida native spent time around all of the running backs as his player host happened to be CJ Campbell. More time around the players and coaching staff away from the field allowed him to get a feel for how real the people around the program are.

"Being around all of the staff and being with the players and seeing how they all get treated," Baxter Jr. said. "I think the main thing I seen was, when we went out to lunch, one time coach Norvell wasn't there. We were just talking, having a regular conversation not having to do with ball. When he came to another dinner, they stayed the same way, they didn't change because the head coach was around. That caught my attention."



It isn't just the coaching staff, Baxter Jr. is being courted by five-star wide receiver commit Hykeem Williams to re-join the Tribe. The two spent some time with one another on the sideline before the game on Saturday. Williams isn't pushing too hard but he is letting Baxter Jr. know that the Seminoles want him.

"That shows a lot. I feel like great players want to play with great players. He was just trying to see how I've been enjoying the time," Baxter said. "He's trying to recruit me a little bit. He didn't want to bother me with it because he knows how the recruiting process is himself because he is a highly recruited player."



What's the difference between what he's seeing from Florida State now compared to his original commitment a few years ago? Baxter Jr. says the vision of the program is more clear.

"I would say, my freshman year when I committed I felt like it was more just me committing because of it being my dream school. They were telling me how the vision would be but now I can actually see it," Baxter Jr. said. "They're playing well, the losses they do have, one to a top-4 team in the country and the other two was like really close games. So it's like, they're there, they're only getting better."

According to Baxter Jr, the Seminoles have done everything they need to do to position themselves for a flip. He's got to mull things over with his family and make the best decision for his career.

"They've done what I wanted to see; playing wise, meeting the coaches, everything I wanted to see they did. A lot of people say, it's a business decision and I just got to do what's best for me."

Florida State is trying to get the majority of its commitments and targets who have yet to officially visit to do so in late November or December. However, you pencil in a player of Baxter Jr.'s caliber whenever possible. He's got a busy stretch coming up and there's no certainty he'll have time for more official visits while on the quest for a state title.

"I took the official visit here this weekend because everybodys been wanting me to come in December. Florida, A&M, a whole bunch of schools want me to come in December," Baxter Jr. said. "But I told all of them, I'm planning on playing for a state title in December and I don't want to take no officials then. It was either now or never. When coach Norvell came down to my school, I had coach Duke tell him this is their chance to get their official."

The Edgewater High School product is hopeful about coming back to Florida State before the Early Signing Period. Regardless, Baxter Jr. knows he'll definitely see Norvell and the staff again before he signs anywhere.

"I probably will come back," Baxter Jr. said. "Even if he [Norvell] comes down there for a game, in-home visit, or whatever the case may be. I mean, this is not my last time seeing them before pen to paper."

Baxter Jr. has been committed to Texas since August but he exits his official visit with a decision to make.

"It's hard not to think about it," Baxter said. "I feel like if any recruit came here and they were committed somewhere else and they be like 'I'm still committed, firm committed' I feel like they'd be lying to you. Of course, it's going to be in the back of my head. I'm not saying I will flip or none of that but of course I'm going to think about it."

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound running back is regarded as the No. 29 overall prospect, the No. 2 RB, and the No. 7 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports. Baxter has recorded 134 carries for 1,213 yards with 11 touchdowns in the first seven games of his senior season, per MaxPreps.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



