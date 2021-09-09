Around the ACC: Where each team stands entering Week 1

We'll be taking a look at each ACC team weekly throughout the course of the season.

College football is officially back.

Florida State plays host to #9 Notre Dame, which is just one of several ACC games this weekend.

Here is the rest of the slate and a quick preview of both teams.

Atlantic:

South Florida @ NC State (Thursday, 7:30 p.m)

NC State hopes to take a step forward and get to the magical 10 win mark this season after going 8-4 in 2020. Emeka Emezie projects to be the primary target for quarterback Devin Leary, while Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person could challenge for the best backfield in the conference.

The defense will match up against Bulls quarterback Cade Fortin, who transferred from North Carolina. Fortin played against the Wolfpack near the end of the 2018 regular season, throwing for 276 yards on 19/40 passing.

Old Dominion @ Wake Forest (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Wake Forest returns all five offensive linemen to protect quarterback Sam Hartman, who threw for 2,224 yards and 14 touchdowns a year ago. The defense is led by defensive lineman Miles Fox (3.5 sacks), who began his career at Old Dominion.

Old Dominion did not play football in 2020 and are the heavy underdogs in this matchup. ODU went into Blacksburg in 2018 and upset the Hokies 49-35.

Colgate @ Boston College (Saturday, Noon)

Many seem to think the Eagles could be a dark horse to challenge Clemson in the Atlantic this season, in large part due to quarterback Phil Jurkovec and wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Colgate played its season in the spring, dropping both of its two games to Lafayette and Holy Cross.

Syracuse @ Ohio (Saturday, 7 p.m.)

After a 10-3 record in 2018, the Orange have stumbled to six wins in the past two years. Dino Barbers plans to utilize a two-quarterback system; involving returning starter Tommy DeVito and Mississippi State transfer Garrett Shrader. Linebacker Mikel Jones should anchor a defense who is much improved from last season.

Like Syracuse, Ohio will use a two-quarterback system of Kurtis Rourke and Armani Rogers, both of whom can create on their own. The Bobcats have Isiah Cox (20 yards per reception) at wide receiver to stretch the field and serve as a deep threat.

#5 Georgia vs. #3 Clemson (Saturday, 8 p.m.)

This is pegged as the game of the week and for good reason. Both teams are playoff contenders with loads of talent on each side of the ball, including star quarterbacks JT Daniels (Georgia) and DJ Uiagalelei (Clemson).

A player to keep an eye out for is Tigers wide receiver Justyn Ross. After having his football career in question (spinal injury), Ross is medically cleared after not stepping on the field since the 2020 national championship versus LSU. In his first two seasons, Ross hauled in 112 receptions for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Louisville vs Ole Miss (Monday, 8 p.m.)

Malik Cunningham returns at the helm for an offense that put up 30 points a contest in 2020. Dez Fitzpatrick, Javian Hawkins, and Tutu Atwell, who were responsible for the bulk of that production, are off to the NFL.

Louisville’s defense will be tasked with stopping gunslinger Matt Corral, who threw for 320 yards or more yards in seven games last season. Jerrion Ealy also poses a threat out of the backfield after finishing with 700+ rushing yards and 100+ receiving yards in 2020.

Scott Satterfield has an excellent opportunity of earning the bragging rights for the ACC with an upset over an SEC program many hold in high regard.

Coastal:

#10 North Carolina @ Virginia Tech (Friday, 6 p.m.)

Sam Howell returns to a Tar Heel offense that lost four skill players (Javonte Williams, Dymai Brown, Michael Carter and Dazz Newsome) to the NFL. Howell is pegged by many to be the first quarterback taken in the draft next April but will need to carry the load for an inexperienced skill group. North Carolina’s defense gave up 401 yards per contest last season, but projects to improve with the second leading tackler Jeremiah Gemmel (78 tackles) leading the charge.

For the Hokies, head coach Justin Fuente is on the hot seat after a 5-6 record in 2020. Braxton Burmeister gets the nod at quarterback after Hendon Hooker left for Tennessee in the offseason. Tight end James Mitchell (26 receptions, 435 yards, 4 touchdowns in 2020) could be an x-factor.

Duke @ Charlotte (Friday, 7 p.m.)

After a disappointing 2-9 season, the Blue Devils hope to start their season off on a high note under new starting quarterback Gunnar Holmberg. The defense has a solid tandem at cornerback in seniors Jeremiah Lewis and Leonard Johnson. Shaka Heyward finished with 80 tackles a year ago and should challenge for the best linebacker in the ACC.

Charlotte went 2-4 in an abbreviated season in 2020. Redshirt senior Chris Reynolds has started 24 of the last 25 games at quarterback but could lose snaps to Texas A&M transfer James Foster. Linebacker Tyler Murray (team-high 49 tackles in 2020) is a player to watch for on the defensive side of the ball.

#1 Alabama vs. #14 Miami (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)

Miami will try to do the unthinkable and defeat Alabama in its season opener. Dual-threat quarterback D’Eriq King, who suffered a torn ACL in the Hurricanes Bowl Game last December, is fully recovered and ready to lead an offense that averaged 440 yards per game last season. In an interview with Stephen A. Smith, King said,

"I’m never gonna say we’re gonna lose to anybody. I’m super confident, and I’m confident in my teammates."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AgwcuwVjPHc

Former five-star recruit Bryce Young will get the nod at quarterback for the Crimson Tide. Alabama lost several offensive contributors to the NFL, but has former top recruits ready to fill the void left behind. King and the Hurricanes will have to monitor defensive end Will Anderson, who could emerge as the best pass rusher in the country this season.

UMass @ Pittsburgh (Saturday, 4 p.m.)

The Panthers offense is headlined by quarterback Kenny Pickett, who enters his fourth season as the starter. Offensive tackle Marcus Minor, a Maryland transfer, should help protect Pickett’s blindside. The defense returns all three starting linebackers (SirVocea Dennis, Cam Bright and Phil Campbell) from a year ago.

UMass went 0-4 in limited game action last season. The backfield could be intriguing, with Ellis Merriweather (team-high 115 yards) and Rutgers transfer Kay’Ron Adams. The Minutemen are in a rebuild and should provide little challenge for Pittsburgh.

Northern Illinois @ Georgia Tech (Saturday, 7:30 p.m.)

Head coach Geoff Collins has a great 1-2 punch on offense in quarterback Jeff Sims and running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Quez Jackson (80 tackles) and Ayinde Eley (111 tackles at Maryland in 2020) lead a talented linebacking core.

The Huskies are relying on young talent to develop in 2021 after going winless in the MAC’s abbreviated six-game schedule. Wide receiver Tyrice Richie has been productive since joining the team in 2019 (85 receptions, 1,012 yards, 8 touchdowns). Cornerback Jordan Gandy returns after leading the team in tackles (41).

William & Mary @ Virginia (Saturday, 7:30 p.m.)

The Cavaliers have been flying under the radar as a possible threat to win the Coastal division. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong had flashes last season and should continue to develop in 2021. On the defensive side of the ball, Joey Blount could challenge for the best safety in the conference.

Unlike the majority of college football, William & Mary played its season in the spring. They went 1-2, with their lone victory coming against Elon (31-10). Hollis Mathis is a dual-threat quarterback who can extend plays when needed. Safety Bronson Yoder handles return duties and could see a few snaps out the backfield to relieve starter ​​Malachi Imoh.