    • November 25, 2021
    Bob Stoops comments on open Florida Gators head coaching job
    Publish date:

    Stoops has been listed among other coaching candidates on multiple betting sites.
    Author:

    The Florida Gators are in the market for a new head coach after firing Dan Mullen last weekend. After losing three of four games, with the only win in that stretch being a 70-52 decision over Samford, the Gators decided it was time to make a change. Some of the early names floated around in the media have been ULL coach Billy Napier, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, and Bob Stoops.

    Stoops, who hasn't coached in college since 2016, was listed with the best odds to be Florida's next head coach earlier this week. On Wednesday, Stoops commented on potentially returning to coaching during an appearance on The Sports Animal.

    "I love what I'm doing with TV...I enjoy watching my son [Drake] play, and the Sooners...I'm not looking to get in to that [job]."

    Well, it was fun while it lasted. Stoops was certainly an interesting candidate to be floating around, especially since he was the defensive coordinator in Gainesville from 1996-98. At this point, it seems likely that Stoops is permanently retired after denying multiple opportunities to come back to the game over the past two seasons.

    No image description

    He coached Oklahoma from 1999-2016. During his tenure with the Sooners, Stoops won one national championship and ten conference titles. He has an overall record of 190-48 in college football and also briefly coached the XFL's Dallas Renegades.

    At this point, the option that makes the most sense is probably Billy Napier. Florida can't afford to mess up this hire or the program will have a long climb upwards.

    Florida State and Florida will match up on Saturday afternoon in the battle of bowl eligibility. The winner will move on to bowl season while the loser will go home.

