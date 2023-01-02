BREAKING: DBs coach Marcus Woodson moving on from Florida State for Arkansas

Florida State is expected to retain the majority of its coaching staff this offseason following a ten-win campaign in 2022 and plenty of optimism surrounding the program.

With that being said, the Seminoles will have to replace at least one on-field position coach over the next couple of weeks.

On Monday, news broke that defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator Marcus Woodson would be leaving Florida State to take the same position at Arkansas.

Woodson's contract with the program expired on December 31, 2022, and it appears that the Seminoles were not interested in progressing toward another extension. His tenure with the program was up and down as the cornerbacks struggled to display consistency under his tutelage. Plus, a touted recruiter coming in, FSU lost No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter to Jackson State on Early Signing Day last year and was never a factor for two of the top recruits in the 2023 class, Cormani McClain cornerback and cornerback Tony Mitchell.

The Mississippi native has a tie to Arkansas through new defensive coordinator Travis Williams, who was hired by the Razorbacks in December. Woodson and Williams previously worked together at Auburn from 2018-19. In 2019, Woodson served as defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator while Williams was the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Prior to his time at Florida State and Auburn, Woodson spent two seasons working with Norvell at Memphis in the same role. After accepting the job with the Razorbacks, that ends a stretch of five of the previous seven years working under Norvell at two different programs. Woodson has also spent time at Fresno State (defensive backs), Charleston Southern (defensive backs/defensive passing game coordinator/recruiting coordinator), and Millsaps College (defensive backs).

Woodson helped the Seminoles produce two NFL Draft picks while with the program, both coming in 2021; Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers, second round) and Hamsah Nasirildeen (Jets, sixth round).

It's not immediately clear if this change affects the commitment of Virginia cornerback transfer Fentrell Cypress or the pursuit of Syracuse safety transfer Ja'Had Carter. It's assumed that both players were likely in the know that this news was on the way. A 2023 defensive back signee from the high school level informed NoleGameday that they learned of the move earlier Monday. This is obviously tough news to process after high school prospects just signed Letters of Intent less than two weeks ago.

