Recruits react to Florida State's wild comeback in the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma

Florida State responded from a double-digit deficit in the second quarter and came roaring back in the final two frames to pull out a tight 35-32 victory over Oklahoma. The victory earned the Seminoles their first ten win season and also provided the program's first postseason win since 2016. The team finished the 2022 campaign with wins over its two primary rivals (Florida, Miami) as well.

With a plethora of recruits in the stands for the game and many others watching on TV around the country, the Seminoles made the most of the national attention surrounding the matchup.

NoleGameday reached out to commits and targets to get their thoughts on the impressive performance. Check out their reactions below.

Four-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek (FSU commit): "I'm so pumped for coach Norvell and the team. What a way to cap off a great season!!! Couldn't be happier to be a part of the Nole family and I can't wait to see what the future holds for this program."

Four-star wide receiver Camdon Frier (FSU commit): "I attended it and the atmosphere was amazing for it not even being a home game. Thrilled we got another bowl dub. Great way to end the season."

Four-star wide receiver Tawaski Abrams: "Great game and great way to end the season. The rebuild is real."

Four-star wide receiver Koby Howard: "Really awesome game! I watched the whole game with my dad who is a Miami fan, FSU really has my attention. That offense is lethal with Jordan Travis I can see myself taking the top off in that offensive system. Jordan will be long gone by the time I reach college. With my speed and hands I'm going to be a nightmare for defenses! That’s a big time accomplishment for FSU tonight with double digit wins in a season is always good! It’s would good to be apart of a winning program for sure! FSU is high on my list right now! I’ll be coming out with my Top 10 after national signing day in Feb. FSU in there no doubt."

Wide receiver DL Hardison (FSU commit): "Upset I couldn't make it there but I definitely saw the game live! It was an amazing game! Proud of the team for doing something that hasn't been done since 2016."



Tight end transfer Jaheim Bell (FSU commit):

Three-star offensive lineman Chris Otto (FSU commit): "That was a great game! It was a battle until the end."

Four-star defensive end Lamont Green Jr. (FSU commit): "It ain't easy being cheesy!"

JUCO three-star defensive end Jaden Jones (FSU commit): "Nice accomplishment. Congratulations. Still not the Florida State standard, let's get to work."

Three-star defensive lineman Keishawn Mashburn (FSU commit): "YESSSIRRRRR!!! Amazing win, it was a hard fought game but I knew the 'Noles would pull it off and get the victory. Defense came up with a big turnover. I get to brag to my teammates [Makari Vickers] about my future school beating his. #KEEPClimbing"

Four-star defensive back CJ Heard (FSU commit): "Battle through adversity and started slow but what a win! Happy for this team getting their 10th win."

Three-star defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (FSU commit): "It's a great feeling to see us get the dub. It's a great feeling watching it love and seeing us have ups and downs and us still manage to come out with the win. Bowl game was incredible and season was amazing. We shocked a lot of people this year. We're going to shock em even more these next four years."

Defensive back Ashton Hampton: "An amazing grind it out until the end win. Feels nice to see them win ten games for the first time since 2016. Also a great overall season for a team heading in the right direction."

