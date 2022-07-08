BREAKING: Five-star wide receiver announces decision between Florida State and other schools

The high school football season is only a few weeks away from kicking off across the country. That means a plethora of rising seniors are set to make their respective commitments throughout the month of July. Florida State, in particular, has an opportunity to add to their 2023 class with some high-profile decisions coming up.

Earlier this week, the Seminoles landed top-100 defensive lineman Keldric Faulk over Clemson, Auburn, and Florida. It was the first decision to go FSU's way this month after landing four commitments in June.

On Friday evening, one of the top prospects in the country announced his decision in five-star wide receiver Jalen Brown. The finalists going into the day were Florida State, Miami, LSU, Michigan and Texas A&M. After a recruiting process where Brown was once a lean towards the Seminoles, Hurricanes, and Wolverines, he announced his commitment to the Tigers over all three programs.

This is a bigger loss for Miami than Florida State. Brown was a top target for the Seminoles but it's been clear for quite some time that he was headed elsewhere. He hasn't set foot in Tallahassee since March for an unofficial visit and on that trip he was part of a tour with other high-profile recruits to see multiple schools in the area. In comparison, he unofficially visited Miami nine times this year, including three trips in June. Brown only took official visits to LSU and Michigan.

Florida State is searching for four to five wide receivers in its 2023 class. The Seminoles already have Vandrevius Jacobs and Goldie Lawrence committed. Outside of that, the coaching staff has been honing in on Shelton Sampson Jr. and Hykeem Williams as top targets. Other names to know are William Fowles, Andy Jean, and DeAndre Buchannon on a board that will probably be expanded more in the near future.

The Seminoles hold ten verbal commitments in the 2023 class which ranks No. 41 in the country according to 247Sports.

Brown is regarded as the No. 29 overall prospect, the No. 4 WR, and the No, 8 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

