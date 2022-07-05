BREAKING: Top-100 DL commits to Florida State over Clemson and Auburn

Florida State hosted 13 of its top targets in the 2023 class for official visits in June. To end off the month, eight official visitors made their way to Tallahassee as the Seminoles generated momentum on the recruiting trail before a dead period that will span until late July.

READ MORE: QB Chris Parson updates commitment status with FSU

The coaching staff made it a priority to get recruits on campus who plan to decide before the fall. They accomplished that goal and have a chance to add to their commitment list throughout July with a flurry of announcements coming up.

The first week of the month started off with a bang.

According to his social media, top 2023 defensive end Keldric Faulk has committed to Florida State. Faulk was in Tallahassee last weekend alongside his family for an official visit.

The Alabama native chose the Seminoles over Clemson, Auburn, and Florida. Florida State had the benefit of hosting Faulk for the final visit prior to his announcement. It mostly came down to the relationship that he had developed with the coaching staff.

"Really because the relationship I have with them," Faulk said in an earlier interview with NoleGameday. "I set all of my officials up in advance and of course, Florida State was my last one. When I put them in there, I had a good feeling about it."

READ MORE: Jameis Winston offseason workout video goes viral

During his recent visit to Tallahassee, Faulk made it a point to spend more time around the current players. He enjoyed learning from Derrick McClendon and other defensive linemen that the staff is as genuine in their day-to-day approach as they are on the recruiting trail.

"It was good just to see what the players told me wasn't a lie," Faulk said. "They actually told the truth. Coach JP loves his players and they love him."

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 84 overall prospect, the No. 9 DL, and the No. 11 recruit in the state of Alabama in the 2023 class according to 247Sports. Faulk is expected to play a role similar to former Seminole Jermaine Johnson in Florida State's defense.

With the addition of Faulk, Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in the 2023 class. The Seminoles' current haul ranks No. 38 in the country.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook