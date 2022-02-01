BREAKING: Florida State's full 2022 football schedule released

The ACC Network released the 2022 conference schedule on Monday night, filling in the remaining dates on Florida State's schedule.

The Seminoles will open the season at home in week "zero" against FCS Duquesne. The game will mark an opportunity for the program to start 1-0 for the first time since 2016. Following that, FSU will travel to New Orleans for a neutral site showdown with LSU and new head coach Brian Kelly.

READ MORE: Florida State and Mike Norvell hire former Florida Gators staff member

The conference schedule won't begin until September 17 as Florida State will have a BYE in week two. The following week, the Seminoles will travel to Louisville to kick off ACC play. In week four, FSU returns home for the first time since August 27 to face Boston College.

Florida State will take on Clemson in the middle of October and Miami in November. All in all, the team has seven home games, four road games, and one neutral site game to work with. FSU will play back-to-back road games in November against the Hurricanes and Syracuse.

READ MORE: 2023 OL Jordan Church enjoys Florida State's genuine approach

To conclude the 2022 season, the Seminoles will play Billy Napier's former team, Lousiana, and his current team, Florida. Interestingly enough, the regular-season finale will fall on a Friday inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

Since the season will begin on week zero, Florida State will have the courtesy of two BYE weeks in 2022. One following the matchup with LSU and one following the home game against Clemson. Both of those games will likely be extremely physical so the off weeks come at ideal times.

The full schedule can be viewed below.

2022 Florida State football schedule:

Week 0: Saturday, August 27 - vs. Duquesne (season-opener)

Week 1: Sunday, September 4 - vs. LSU (neutral game in New Orleans)

Week 2: Saturday, September 10 - BYE week

Week 3: Friday, September 16 - at Louisville

Week 4: Saturday, September 24 - vs. Boston College

Week 5: Saturday, October 1 - vs. Wake Forest

Week 6: Saturday, October 8 - at North Carolina State

Week 7: Saturday, October 15 - vs. Clemson

Week 8: Saturday, October 22 - BYE week

Week 9: Saturday, October 29 - vs. Georgia Tech

Week 10: Saturday, November 5 - at Miami

Week 11: Saturday, November 12 - at Syracuse

Week 12: Saturday, November 19 - vs. Louisiana-Layfayette

Week 13: Friday, November 25 - vs. Florida (regular-season finale)

Stick with NoleGameday for more updates on the 2022 schedule.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook