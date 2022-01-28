Florida State and Mike Norvell hire former Florida Gators staff member

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida State has hired Corey Fuller and Keiwan

Ratliff to its off-field staff, head coach Mike Norvell announced

Friday. Fuller will serve as FSU's director of football relations, and

Ratliff is the assistant director of high school relations.

Ratliff joins FSU after three seasons as assistant director of player

personnel at his alma mater. As a player, he appeared in 49 games with

27 starts from 2000-03 and recorded 133 tackles, including 7.0 for loss

with 2.0 sacks, 12 interceptions, 17 pass breakups, three forced fumbles

and two fumble recoveries. He was a Consensus All-American, SEC

Defensive Player of the Year, first-team all-conference and a finalist

for the Thorpe Award his senior year when he grabbed a single-season

program-record nine interceptions.

Ratliff, who also broke the program's career record with 860 punt return

yards, was picked in the second round of the 2004 NFL Draft and played

eight seasons in the NFL. He saw action in 76 games as a professional,

making 161 tackles, 5.0 for loss, five interceptions, two forced fumbles

and five fumble recoveries. He is a member of the University of Florida

Athletic Hall of Fame and in 2021 was inducted into the Florida-Georgia

Hall of Fame.

He began his coaching career in 2012 as an intern coach with the Orlando

Predators of the Arena Football League and also spent time as an intern

coach with the Miami Dolphins working with defensive backs that same

year. He also founded the Rat Pak 7-on-7 program in 2012, which has

helped more than 200 student-athletes earn college scholarships. Current

FSU student-athletes Stephen Dix Jr., Gino English and Brendan Gant are

part of a group of nearly 20 Seminoles who played for Ratliff's 7-on-7

program.

Ratliff earned his bachelor's degree in sociology from Florida in 2018.



Mike Norvell spoke on Friday morning about the two most recent hires with former 'Nole Fuller and Ratliff.

"I'm incredibly excited to bring Corey and Keiwan to our staff," Norvell

said. "They were remarkable players in college who played a combined 18

years in the NFL and since then have poured their efforts into building

up the next generation. Corey is a former Nole who will be a great

liaison to our former players and help showcase the Seminole Standard

with our current team. Keiwan has strong relationships in central

Florida, which is a critical area for us, and is passionate about

helping student-athletes succeed in all areas."

