Brian Kelly hints at plan to stop Jordan Travis before Week 1 matchup

LSU kicks off its first season under head coach Brian Kelly against Florida State (1-0) Sept. 4, but it's not unfamiliar territory for Kelly.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for LSU Tigers

The former Notre Dame head coach played Florida State five times during his tenure in South Bend, Indiana, (2010-21), including two bouts versus Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell in 2020 and 2021.

"Mike Norvell has done a really outstanding job in developing this football team," Kelly said. "They're a disciplined group now, it wasn't the group that we saw a couple years ago."

Redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis threw for 207 yards and rushed for one touchdown against Duquesne in Week Zero. Kelly mentioned Travis' competitiveness and playmaking ability as strengths.

"I think he's certainly, from my perspective, a great competitor," Kelly said. "(Travis) can make things happen, he can throw the football, he runs, he keeps plays alive for them."

Kelly said his defense must perform at all three levels and focus on stopping the run, but also mentioned particular ways to stop Travis.

"He's a guy that you obviously want to box the edges with," Kelly said. "You want to keep him inside the pocket. Once he gets outside the edge of your defense, he's extremely elusive and can create havoc. We've got to do a really good job against the run, which makes him predictable within the offensive structure."

The Seminoles rushed for 406 yards against Duquesne, and Kelly said Florida State's success on the ground caught the Tigers' eye.

"That certainly gets your attention, any team that runs for 400 yards, regardless of the competition," Kelly said.

Kelly transitioned to Florida State's defense, and didn't name specific players, but acknowledged the talent at all three levels.

"Defensively, physicality at the defensive line position," Kelly said. "Athletes at the second level and in the backfield."

Florida State's defense won't know the Tigers' starting quarterback until kickoff, but it's between junior quarterback Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

"I'm going to hold that announcement because I think it gives us a tactical advantage for not playing," Kelly said. "Look, Florida State played a game, that's an advantage for them. The advantage for us is that we haven't played. It doesn't help us to give up any of our cards in that sense."

Kickoff between the Tigers and Seminoles is 7:30 p.m EST at Caesars Superdome on ABC.

All quotes from this story were taken from head coach Brian Kelly's full press conference on LSUsports SEC, which can be found here.

READ MORE: Former Penn State running back enrolls at Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook