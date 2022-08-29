Former Penn State running back enrolls at Florida State

Florida State's coaching staff has made a living out of landing players from the transfer portal over the last few years. The Seminoles brought in 12 transfers during the 2022 recruiting cycle, including defensive end Jared Verse, linebacker Tatum Bethune, wide receiver Mycah Pittman, wide receiver Johnny Wilson, offensive lineman Bless Harris, and offensive lineman D'Mitri Emmanuel, who all started in the win against Duquesne.

It appears that the coaching staff has found their next transfer. According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, former Penn State running back Caziah Holmes has enrolled at Florida State. He's listed in the student directory for the fall semester.

Sources have informed NoleGameday that Holmes is expected to join the football team. Considering he departed Penn State in August and is an underclassman, it's not immediately clear if he'll be eligible to play this season. Regardless, that shouldn't limit his ability to practice with the team.

The Florida native announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on August 15 with four seasons of eligibility remaining. He appeared in all nine games for Penn State in 2020, recording 51 carries for 227 yards and two touchdowns. Holmes concluded his true freshman season with the best performance of his college career, a 77-yard, two-touchdown outing against Illinois.

His role diminished this past season while Holmes was dealing with multiple injuries. Holmes only appeared in three games, rushing five times for 27 yards. He spent the majority of the year contributing to the practice squad. Holmes was named Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Week twice and Development Squad Offensive Player of the Week once.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound running back was regarded as a four-star prospect and top-200 recruit in the 2020 class according to 247Sports. He joins a backfield that includes Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson, Lawrance Toafili, and Rodney Hill.

