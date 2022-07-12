Dan Patrick is keeping an eye on three ACC teams to wind up in the SEC

The college football season is drawing closer by the day but the majority of talk surrounding the sport is focused on conference realignment. In late June, it was announced that USC and UCLA would be departing the Pac-12 for the Big Ten as of 2025. Ever since, the rumor mill has been churning around the country with talks of specific teams making moves to the Big Ten or SEC.

READ MORE: Florida State exploring leaving ACC for new conference

On Monday, sports commentator Dan Patrick revealed on his show that he's learned of three teams that could join the ACC. One of the programs that Patrick's source identified was Florida State.

“The question is what’s going to happen to the Pac-12, what’s going to happen to the Big 12,” Patrick started. “I would keep an eye on what’s gonna happen with the ACC… My source said keep an eye on Clemson, Miami, and Florida State joining the SEC.”

Last week, NoleGameday reported that the Seminoles have had talks with the SEC and Big Ten since last summer. A move where multiple programs from the ACC depart to the SEC or Big Ten would have a lasting effect on the conference. According to Patrick, it would effectively mean game over for the ACC in having any chance to compete with the new megaconferences.

“I thought, if that happens, game over,” Patrick said. “What you’re going to have, you’re probably going to have two conferences. You’re going to have the SEC and you’re going to have the Big Ten. We’re going to rename them the AFC and the NFC, that’s really what it’s coming down to. The college version of the AFC and the NFC."

“I think if Clemson, Miami and Florida State join the SEC, there’s going to be casualties," Patrick continued. "And there should be, because there are some programs that aren’t worthy of playing big-time football.”

For any team that wants to depart the ACC prior to 2036, there's an exit fee as well as a Grant of Rights agreement blocking the road. The exit fee is anticipated to be around $100 million while the GoRs is potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars. However, there is some optimism that programs would be able to legally circumvent the Grant of Rights in or out of court.

If that's the case, it may be worth coughing up the exit fee to land in the SEC or Big Ten. The two conferences are expected to land media deals that will rake in $100 million or more annually per program at the next round of negotiations. That number will make it impossible to realistically compete for the majority of teams in other conferences.

Report: Florida State among multiple teams expected to join SEC

With the way this thing is trending, college football might look a lot different in the next five or ten years. It's important for the programs that are truly serious about being at the top of the sport to re-evaluate their respective directions in the near future if they aren't currently in the SEC or Big Ten.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook