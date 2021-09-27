David Coburn addresses confidence in Mike Norvell during BOT meeting

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has taken the brunt of criticism from Seminole fans as the program has gotten off to an 0-4 start for the first time in 47 years. There was a lot of optimism after the additions the coaching staff made to the roster over the offseason but it just hasn't consistently transpired on the field to this point.

During a meeting with the Board of Trustees on Friday, FSU Director of Athletics David Coburn spoke to those in attendance about a variety of topics. He still sounds confident in his belief that Norvell is going to right the ship.

"On football, I have just three things to say," Coburn said according to the Tallahassee Democrat. "One, we have the right guy. Two, we will improve. And three, we will win. That's going to happen."

With the question marks surrounding this team on the field right now, it's nice to hear Coburn reaffirm that Norvell is the right man for the job. After all, he was the one that helped hired Norvell away from Memphis in December 2019. Others that were involved with the decision included former FSU President John Thrasher, who retired over the summer.

It may not all be sunshine and rainbows right now but this team isn't going to quit. As we saw in the second half against Louisville, the Seminoles still have some fight left in them. They'll have another opportunity to get a victory when Syracuse travels to Tallahassee on Saturday afternoon.

