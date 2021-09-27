September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPro NolesSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

David Coburn addresses confidence in Mike Norvell during BOT meeting

Coburn spoke to the Board of Trustees during a meeting on Friday.
Author:

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has taken the brunt of criticism from Seminole fans as the program has gotten off to an 0-4 start for the first time in 47 years. There was a lot of optimism after the additions the coaching staff made to the roster over the offseason but it just hasn't consistently transpired on the field to this point. 

READ MORE: Three thoughts on FSU's loss to Louisville

During a meeting with the Board of Trustees on Friday, FSU Director of Athletics David Coburn spoke to those in attendance about a variety of topics. He still sounds confident in his belief that Norvell is going to right the ship.

"On football, I have just three things to say," Coburn said according to the Tallahassee Democrat. "One, we have the right guy. Two, we will improve. And three, we will win. That's going to happen."

READ MORE: 3 UP, 3 DOWN: Louisville

No image description

With the question marks surrounding this team on the field right now, it's nice to hear Coburn reaffirm that Norvell is the right man for the job. After all, he was the one that helped hired Norvell away from Memphis in December 2019. Others that were involved with the decision included former FSU President John Thrasher, who retired over the summer. 

It may not all be sunshine and rainbows right now but this team isn't going to quit. As we saw in the second half against Louisville, the Seminoles still have some fight left in them. They'll have another opportunity to get a victory when Syracuse travels to Tallahassee on Saturday afternoon. 

READ MORE: Meeting the 2021-22 Florida State Basketball Roster: Bigs

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_16827429
Football

David Coburn addresses confidence in Mike Norvell during BOT meeting

36 seconds ago
USATSI_16827587
Football

3 UP, 3 DOWN: Louisville

39 minutes ago
USATSI_15811306
Basketball

Meeting the 2021-22 Florida State Basketball Roster: Bigs

41 minutes ago
USATSI_16827437
Football

Three thoughts on FSU's loss to Louisville

Sep 25, 2021
USATSI_16826177
Football

Florida State falls to 0-4 with loss to Louisville, 31-23

Sep 25, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-09-25 at 5.50.11 PM
Football

Jashaun Corbin hits incredible 75-yard touchdown

Sep 25, 2021
USATSI_13391028
Football

LIVE UPDATES: Florida State vs. Louisville

Sep 25, 2021
USATSI_16674671
Football

Kirk Herbstreit talks FSU and Miami on College Gameday

Sep 25, 2021