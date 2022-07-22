Deion Sanders Says Jackon State Needs Another Year to Face Alabama

Former Florida State Seminole, Deion Sanders, is enjoying his time as the head coach of Jackson State. The Tigers have added some impressive recruits and it's expected that they will add more in the coming years.

Jackson State doesn't have too many tough games on its schedule next year, but it's expected that they will look to play elite out-of-conference opponents in the next few seasons.

Nick Saban recently said that we would "very much be in favor" of playing HBCUs. This was likely a small call out to Deion and the Tigers, but Sanders realizes his squad isn't ready just yet.

“He’s not gonna play us right now,” Sanders said at SWAC media day in Birmingham. “We’re not ready for that. We’re not into sacrificing our kids to get a check. He got to give me another year.”

Sanders believes his team can compete in a few years, as long as they get bigger up front.

“I got to beef up in the front,” he said. “The difference in Power 5s and HBCUs right now is those big guys in the middle. It’s not the quarterbacks, it’s not the receivers and DBs or the skill positions. It’s those big dogs in the middle. We’ve got to beef up that to be able to compete with something like that.”

Nick Saban and Deion Sanders had some back and forth action after Saban spoke about Travis Hunter being paid "a million dollars" to attend Jackson State. Deion wasn't too happy with the comments but noted that he still had love and respect for the Crimson Tides' legendary coach. Sanders says the two squashed the beef and are still good friends.

Perhaps a game against Florida State could be on the horizon. Deion believes he's going to get the kids he wants and there's no better way to test that than coming down to Tallahassee to take on the Noles.

