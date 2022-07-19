BREAKING: Former Florida State defensive tackle retiring from the NFL

Every journey eventually comes to an end.

Former Florida State defensive lineman Eddie Goldman was released by the Chicago Bears earlier this year. Goldman inked a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons a few weeks ago to continue his career.

READ MORE: Florida State exploring leaving ACC for new conference

However, the situation took a turn this week. According to the Falcons, Goldman has informed the franchise that he's decided to retire rather than play football in 2022. He was originally slated to make $1.12 million with $895,000 of his salary guaranteed.

This comes as a bit of a surprise considering Goldman is just 28 years old. Plus, he had a legitimate opportunity to make an impact for the Falcons up-front after being signed partly due to his relationship with his former general manager in Chicago, Ryan Pace. The aforementioned Pace is now a member of Atlanta's scouting staff.

The Washington D.C. native ends his career with 73 starts in 81 total appearances. He recorded 175 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 1 pass deflection, 1 safety, and 2 forced fumbles in six years. All of that production came during Goldman's time with the Bears despite sitting out the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was drafted by Chicago in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Report: Florida State among multiple teams expected to join SEC

Prior to playing at the NFL level, Goldman starred at Florida State. He played in ten games as a true freshman in 2012 before entering the starting lineup in 2013. Goldman started 13 games as a sophomore, recording 19 tackles and two sacks as the Seminoles defeated Auburn to win the final BCS national championship.

Goldman developed into a dominant force in 2014 as he garnered first-team All-ACC and All-American honors. He made 35 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and a team-high four sacks. Goldman recorded a career-high seven tackles in a close win over North Carolina State on the road.

Atlanta will have to replace Goldman with a bevy of young and inexperienced talent alongside Grady Jarrett as he enters the next chapter of his career.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook