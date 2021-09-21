ESPN's Paul Finebaum says FSU's Mike Norvell has lost all credibility

It hasn't been a great start for Mike Norvell's second season in Tallahassee. The 'Noles are now 0-3, the first time since 1976.

After Florida State's third straight loss of the season and it being to Wake Forest, ESPN host Paul Finebaum had a few things to say about the FSU football program. He believes that he's seen the Seminoles go through something like this before in the past with a previous coaching staff.

“I swear, I feel like I’m watching the Willie Taggart movie, Part 2," Finebaum started off saying Sunday on ESPN's College Football podcast. "I didn’t think, and I don’t think anyone thought we would. Because Mike Norvell has a really good reputation, Taggart did too. I thought he was pretty close to getting this program back, but when you start off like this, there’s nowhere to go. You’re a laughingstock, you’re a joke. That doesn’t only affect you on the field; that affects you in recruiting."

Finebaum would then go on to talk about the Seminoles' loss to Jacksonville State and speak about Norvell's credibility.

"The Florida State Seminoles, one of the greatest brands in modern college football history, has lost at home to Jacksonville State and been beaten soundly on the road to Wake Forest. Yes, you heard me. I’m not making something up to see if I can get a reaction out of you. There is no explanation and that’s why Norvell’s lost all credibility. I don’t care what you were. I care what you are.”

Norvell and the Florida State coaching staff will prepare for the 2-1 Louisville Cardinals to visit Tallahassee this weekend set for a 3:30 PM EST kickoff. Can the 'Noles break off the bad streak and start turning things around?