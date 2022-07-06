Skip to main content

Evaluating Florida State's Toughest Home Game in 2022

The Seminoles will be getting ready for this home game all season long.

As the 2022 season inches closer Florida State will be starting preparation for its tough home schedule at Doak Campbell Stadium. With plenty of formidable opponents, one, in particular, stands out on its own. The Clemson Tigers will be making their way to Tallahassee on October 15 in a key matchup for both teams with large implications on each given season. 

READ MORE: QB Chris Parson updates commitment status with FSU

Current pre-season rankings collectively have the Tigers in the top 5 and most commonly seen at number 4. Any ranked opponent is a hard task to overcome but a national powerhouse with a loaded team is a whole other level of competition. Leading the Tigers in 2022 is veteran quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. After completing a full 2021 season and winning 10 games, Uiagalelei will have a veteran presence as he looks to lead the Tigers to a national championship. The sophomore QB in his third season has not fully managed to reach expectations as he has had inconsistent play throughout his career. With that being said, Uiagalelei has plenty of experience under his belt and plenty of playmakers all around ready to assist him against the 'Noles. 

Clemson will have all three running backs returning including star back Will Shipley. Adding more fuel to the fire, four starting offensive linemen will be returning as they look to improve on a tough game against the Seminoles in 2021. Some key pass catchers on the Tigers' offense include tight end Davis Allen and wide receivers Joseph Ngata and Beaux Collins. 

Flipping to the defensive side of the ball, Clemson seems to have star power at every position. Leading the charge are defensive tackles Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis, who are both viewed as two of the top interior threats in the country. At linebacker, some new faces like Trenton Simpson and Barrett Carter will be adding a faster and more athletic look than in the past years. The Tiger secondary has some spots to fill after losing three starters, giving the Seminoles a chance to take advantage if they want to have an opportunity to come out with a win.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

READ MORE: Jameis Winston offseason workout video goes viral

After last year's surprising performance where the Nole's came up just short at Clemson, FSU looks to shock the Tigers once again but in the win column. 

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

1350446000.0
Football

Evaluating Florida State's Toughest Home Game in 2022

By Maddox Nebel15 seconds ago
USATSI_18052959 (1)
Football

Florida State's defensive line has a chance to be special in 2022

By Nate Greer23 seconds ago
USATSI_16923876 (1)
Football

Projecting interception leaders for Florida State in 2022

By Charleston Bowles21 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-26 at 2.04.53 PM
Recruiting

BREAKING: Top-100 DL commits to Florida State over Clemson and Auburn

By Dustin Lewis23 hours ago
USATSI_18067191
Football

Rumor: SEC could pursue Florida State in college football's conference realignment battle

By Dustin LewisJul 2, 2022
USATSI_16923881
Football

Who will lead Florida State in receiving in 2022?

By Nate GreerJul 2, 2022
USATSI_17011713
Football

Who will lead Florida State in sacks in 2022?

By John JenkinsJul 2, 2022
USATSI_17198789 (5)
Football

Five candidates to lead Florida State in tackles in 2022

By Charleston BowlesJul 2, 2022