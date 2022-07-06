Evaluating Florida State's Toughest Home Game in 2022

As the 2022 season inches closer Florida State will be starting preparation for its tough home schedule at Doak Campbell Stadium. With plenty of formidable opponents, one, in particular, stands out on its own. The Clemson Tigers will be making their way to Tallahassee on October 15 in a key matchup for both teams with large implications on each given season.

Current pre-season rankings collectively have the Tigers in the top 5 and most commonly seen at number 4. Any ranked opponent is a hard task to overcome but a national powerhouse with a loaded team is a whole other level of competition. Leading the Tigers in 2022 is veteran quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. After completing a full 2021 season and winning 10 games, Uiagalelei will have a veteran presence as he looks to lead the Tigers to a national championship. The sophomore QB in his third season has not fully managed to reach expectations as he has had inconsistent play throughout his career. With that being said, Uiagalelei has plenty of experience under his belt and plenty of playmakers all around ready to assist him against the 'Noles.

Clemson will have all three running backs returning including star back Will Shipley. Adding more fuel to the fire, four starting offensive linemen will be returning as they look to improve on a tough game against the Seminoles in 2021. Some key pass catchers on the Tigers' offense include tight end Davis Allen and wide receivers Joseph Ngata and Beaux Collins.

Flipping to the defensive side of the ball, Clemson seems to have star power at every position. Leading the charge are defensive tackles Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis, who are both viewed as two of the top interior threats in the country. At linebacker, some new faces like Trenton Simpson and Barrett Carter will be adding a faster and more athletic look than in the past years. The Tiger secondary has some spots to fill after losing three starters, giving the Seminoles a chance to take advantage if they want to have an opportunity to come out with a win.

After last year's surprising performance where the Nole's came up just short at Clemson, FSU looks to shock the Tigers once again but in the win column.

