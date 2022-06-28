Jameis Winston Offseason Video Goes Viral on the Internet

The offseason is starting to heat up for both current Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee and for those former. One of them including 2013 National Champion Jameis Winston. Winston is heading into his third season with the New Orleans Saints. Coming off of a season-ending injury to the Buccaneers last October, Winston has been training all around the country.

Rehab has played a vital role in all of his offseason making sure to get his injured leg back to 100% before the 2022 season rolls around. As usual, ever since his college days, Winston has had plenty of his workouts and training sessions shared on social media. Not just that but most of them go viral off of the interesting type of drills he's doing. Sometimes you can't help but laugh.

Recently, a video surfaced of Winston benching a flimsy bar with weights on it while holding his legs on an exercise ball. First off, I want to say, yes it does look quite odd but I have to say I'm not sure if I'd even be able to pull this off. Winston on the other hand has it covered for us all.

Winston is starting to really become one of the most liked quarterbacks or even players in the National Football League. With videos like this, everyone can enjoy and maybe have a laugh here and there but he's also started to gain a lot of respect from those covering the league and there are big expectations for the former Heisman winner in New Orleans this upcoming season.

Winston kicks off the 2022 season with the Saints on the road against NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons on September 11th at 1 PM EST.

