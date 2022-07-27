Report: Florida State among schools that would add value to Big Ten

Big Ten football media days kicked off July 26, and Florida State was brought into conversation while Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren spoke about conference realignment and expansion.

According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, Warren said that there are a "handful of schools" besides Notre Dame that would add value to the conference. McMurphy noted that sources said those schools were Florida State, Oregon, Washington, Stanford, Cal, and Miami.

We reported earlier this month that Florida State is exploring its options in possibly leaving the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), and the process is reportedly down to the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference (SEC).

Conference realignment is complicated for the Seminoles, who are under the ACC's Grant of Rights until 2036. If Florida State departs before then for another conference, there would be repercussions.

According to Steve Wiseman of The News & Observer, if any ACC program left for another conference, "the ACC would get any media revenue generated from athletic events on its campus through summer 2036."

The Big Ten voted USC and UCLA into the conference on June 30, and both universities officially join in 2024.

Although the Seminoles' geographical location doesn't traditionally align with the Big Ten, the recent addition of the Trojans and Bruins made it clear the conference is expanding beyond the Midwest region.

In the next decade, college football and its Power-Five conferences are trending toward drastic changes. Florida State may be forced to move quicker than expected, and the Big Ten may be the landing spot for the 'Noles.

